Browns

Baker Mayfield taunts his own Browns fans, and they angrily responded in stands (Video)

Baker Mayfield taunts his own Browns fans, and they angrily responded in stands (Video)

Browns

Baker Mayfield taunts his own Browns fans, and they angrily responded in stands (Video)

By December 22, 2019

By: |

It’s been a long, disappointing season for the Browns players, and their fans, which has apparently taken a toll on both parties.

The Browns were the most active team in the offseason, acquiring big-name talent from around the league, including Odell Beckham Jr., which sparked talk of a playoff berth, and possibly even Super Bowl aspirations.

But this season has been anything but.

Cleveland entered Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a 6-8 record, and after jumping out to a 6-0 lead, it gave up 21 answered points. The fans were not happy about it, so they began yelling at quarterback Baker Mayfield. He responded by trolling them with a sarcastic wave, and they didn’t like it, so they flipped him off.

Woof. That’s an ugly scene between the home fans and their quarterback.

Browns, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Browns
Home