Baker Mayfield taunts his own Browns fans, and they angrily responded in stands (Video)

It’s been a long, disappointing season for the Browns players, and their fans, which has apparently taken a toll on both parties.

The Browns were the most active team in the offseason, acquiring big-name talent from around the league, including Odell Beckham Jr., which sparked talk of a playoff berth, and possibly even Super Bowl aspirations.

But this season has been anything but.

Cleveland entered Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a 6-8 record, and after jumping out to a 6-0 lead, it gave up 21 answered points. The fans were not happy about it, so they began yelling at quarterback Baker Mayfield. He responded by trolling them with a sarcastic wave, and they didn’t like it, so they flipped him off.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield didn’t like the boos from the home crowd. He waved them off and the fans flipped him off. Merry Christmas Cleveland pic.twitter.com/PNqvYNPDbu — Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) December 22, 2019

Woof. That’s an ugly scene between the home fans and their quarterback.