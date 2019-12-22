Eagles fan sneaks into, interrupts Doug Pederson's press conference (Video)

It was lit in Philadelphia on Sunday, after the Eagles defeated the division rival Cowboys, 17-9, usurping them for the NFC East division title for the first time all season.

All that stands between the Eagles and the NFC East crown is a win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium next Sunday, so Philly fans were fired up about a potential return to the playoffs.

And given that Sunday’s game was a 4:25 p.m. ET start, with the holiday week coming up, fans had plenty of time to enjoy themselves and get some drinks in their system. That fueled one particular fan to somehow sneak into head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference and attempt to get his five seconds of fame.

“Holy cow, this will be on SportsCenter!” Pederson joked.

Some #Eagles fan snuck into Doug Pederson's press conference and Doug had to kick him out 😂#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vhiwYXQpoe — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) December 23, 2019

Too funny.