Greg Olsen blasts team after Panthers' blowout loss to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts got absolutely destroyed by the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, 34-7, and it’s not like they came into Sunday’s Week 16 showdown playing in peak form.

And yet, the Colts actually managed to flip the script — instead blowing out the Panthers, 38-6.

That lopsided score line didn’t go over well in the locker room, either. One of the Panthers’ most seasoned veterans, tight end Greg Olsen, who is likely playing out his final NFL season, had a lot to say about it, and he did not mince words.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen after loss No.7 in a row:

"Right now, it’s a very collective failure organizationally… Fans deserve better. A lot of guys in this locker room deserve better." — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 22, 2019

Olsen even called out the organization as a whole there, which new owner David Tepper can’t be thrilled about. Olsen does have one year remaining on his contract, but don’t be surprised if this was his way of taking a shot at the new ownership on his way out, if he does choose to retire.