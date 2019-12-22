Look: Le'Veon Bell rocks Steelers colors before game, sparks memes

Le’Veon Bell’s exit from Pittsburgh may have been a bit ugly, but he still paid homage to the organization that drafted him ahead of Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game.
Bell sat out the entire 2018 season, rather than playing on the franchise tag, but he sent a message on Sunday to essentially indicate that it was all business, and not personal.
The Jets running back rolled into MetLife Stadium donning a shade of yellow that looked exactly like the one the Steelers wear on their uniforms, as you can see below.
It didn’t take long for the memes to rain down on Twitter.
It’s all love for Bell’s former team, apparently.
