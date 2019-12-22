Look: Le'Veon Bell rocks Steelers colors before game, sparks memes

Le’Veon Bell’s exit from Pittsburgh may have been a bit ugly, but he still paid homage to the organization that drafted him ahead of Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game.

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season, rather than playing on the franchise tag, but he sent a message on Sunday to essentially indicate that it was all business, and not personal.

The Jets running back rolled into MetLife Stadium donning a shade of yellow that looked exactly like the one the Steelers wear on their uniforms, as you can see below.

Le’Veon Bell’s response after being complimented on his black and gold outfit: “You like that?”@LeVeonBell

pic.twitter.com/KZK5hBwckJ — Steel Faithful (@Steel_Faithful) December 22, 2019

It didn’t take long for the memes to rain down on Twitter.

You miss Pittsburgh, don’t you Le’Veon pic.twitter.com/dwnVGRobMm — Riley Condo (@rileycondo) December 21, 2019

I miss this in these colours. ✊ pic.twitter.com/mZ9RF55lIu — Nik- #HereWeGo (8-6) #SHALIEVE 🦁 (@NikkF07) December 21, 2019

LeVeon Bell doin this interview like pic.twitter.com/dq8xy6Njun — Rom (@Djkhalafallah) December 21, 2019

It’s all love for Bell’s former team, apparently.