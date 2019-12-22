Look: Ravens coach caught wearing Bluetooth earpieces during game, sparking cheating allegations

NFL coaches are known to wear headsets during games, as the league approves those, and that’s how they communicate with their colleagues, as well as their quarterback and defensive playcaller on the field.

But what a Ravens coach was caught wearing during Sunday’s game against the Browns may not have been.

The coach, who was seen behind head coach John Harbaugh on the sideline, was spotted wearing a Bluetooth earpiece. Notice how it was essentially hidden on the coach’s face — tucked between his hat, and his beard.

https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/120882227116869632

If the league approved it, it’s perfectly fine, but the cheating allegations won’t disappear until we get word of it.