NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

December 22, 2019

Dec 21, 2019; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Portland)

22 points, 8-10 FG, 4-8 FT, 2 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

Another night, another Giannis Fantasy Stud win.

 

