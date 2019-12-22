Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. seen yelling at head coach Freddie Kitchens on sideline (Video)

The Odell Beckham Jr. drama continues, as does the Browns’ nightmare season.

Cleveland jumped out to a 6-0 lead in Sunday’s game against Baltimore, but the Ravens battled back quickly, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a commanding lead.

And the Browns’ collapse — which happened at home, no less — sure appeared to take a toll on the team’s players, as well. OBJ was seen yelling at head coach Freddie Kitchens in the middle of Sunday’s game. It happened at the end of a play, when Beckham appeared to be open on a play at the two-yard line, but Baker Mayfield did not throw him the football, and he was angry about it.

The Browns’ offseason sure will be interesting.

