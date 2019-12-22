pick it Watch Vikings vs Packers Reddit Live Stream

The Buffalo Packers might have one more loss than the Vikings, but with Edelman on questionable terms, the Packers may be able to pull this one off. Of course, if you’re a fan of either team watching the game is always more fun than just speculating the outcome. If you want to watch the Vikings vs Packers live stream, you’re going to need access to NFL Network. Don’t have cable? We can fill you in on how to get the NFL Network without cable so that you can watch the Vikings vs Packers live stream on the streaming device of your choice!

You’ll be able to watch the Vikings vs Packers online starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 21. NFL Network is available on multiple streaming services, which means that you won’t need cable to watch this game.

Vikings vs Packers live streaming Reddit channels

Technology has been a boon in the streaming of sports. The evolution of technology is rapid. Fans can no longer have to wait in queues to book tickets to watch the NFL matches.

Diehard fans can watch Vikings Vs Packers match live in their homes by streaming.

How to watch Vikings vs Packers live stream on Reddit?

Watching the NFL will take out all your stress. It is a great high to support your favorite team, and if you get a free platform to watch the Vikings Vs Packers there is nothing like it. Reddit is a platform that offers content for free. But you will have to do an extensive search which will be a little time consuming. When you search you will get a number of links, you will have to select the correct links which are free of ads and threats.

1. NBCSN: – Official Channel

The match can also be watched on the NBC Sports app. iOS users can download the app from the App Store and Android users can download from Google Play.

2. Hulu with Live TV

Hulu TV is one more channel to watch Vikings Vs Packers. Still being in the beta phase, Hulu with Live TV comes with most of the channels giving a better streaming experience. They started at the same time as YouTube and are among the top streaming companies.

Talking about Hulu plans, their base plan starts from $40 per month, which gives 50 to 70 channels. Out of which, you are getting 14 sports channels. Also, Hulu has plans to expand in new countries. They have partnered with every major channel brand.

3. PlayStation Vue

Fans can also watch Vikings Vs Packers. Besides delivering support for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vue is among the best live stream options. Despite the pricing being on the higher side, PlayStation Vue delivers quality streaming services.

Their starter Access plan costs $45 per month, which offers 45 high-quality streaming channels. Out of which, you are getting five sports ones that include Fox Sports and other major sports networks. Also, the company delivers a 5-Days trial period. With this, you can test their streaming service. If everything falls into place, choose any plan and watch every match of the NFL 2019.

4. YouTube TV

YouTube TV also is another option to watch Vikings Vs Packers. It is specialized in delivering city by city updates of their streaming. They give every major sports channel namely Fox Sports, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Mostly, YouTube TV covers major regions of America and is delivering streaming for years now.

Coming down to their packages, they cost $40 per month where you can have access to 70 channels. From those 70 channels, 15 of them are high-quality sports channels.