This statistic really puts the careers of Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston in perspective

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston really is a turnover machine, and he’s somehow on pace to become the first signal-caller in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Winston helped his case to do exactly that by throwing four picks in Saturday’s 23-20 loss to the Texans — three of which came in the first half alone. All he has to do is throw two in the team’s final game of the season next Sunday, which is a feat he could possibly pull off in the first quarter alone.

It’s been a rocky road for the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, who clearly has yet to meet the lofty expectations that were previously set for him. He was taken a decade before Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was the 24th player taken in the 2005 draft.

The crazy thing is that, in comparing them, Winston has now thrown more interceptions than Rodgers, despite him playing in 109 more games.

Aaron Rodgers INTs last 2 seasons: 4

Jameis Winston INTs today: 4 Aaron Rodgers career INTs: 82

Jameis Winston career INTs: 86 — Jonny Nelson (@Crash22Crash) December 21, 2019

If quarterbacks were rated high for throwing to both teams, Winston would be the best in the league. Unfortunately, they aren’t, and it’s unclear what his future will hold, as he’s currently playing out the option year of his rookie contract.