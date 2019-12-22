Twins sign Tyler Clippard from the Indians

The Minnesota Twins signed relief pitcher Tyler Clippard from the Cleveland Indians on Friday according to The Score. Clippard, a native of Lexington, KY, signed a one year contract worth $2.75 million.

Clippard pitched 53 games for the Indians in 2019. He had a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 2.90. In 62 innings, Clippard gave up 38 hits, 20 earned runs, eight home runs and 15 walks. He had 64 strikeouts, eight holds and an excellent WHIP (walks and hots per innings pitched) of 0.86.

Clippard’s lone win in 2019 came on September 6 against the Twins, the team he is now a member of. He pitched one and one third perfect innings, and had three strikeouts in a 6-2 Indians victory.

The Twins become the 10th Major League Baseball team that Clippard has played for. In addition to the Indians, he previously played for the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.

Twice while with the Nationals, Clippard represented the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The first time came in 2011 and the second time came in 2014. In 2011, Clippard pitched 72 games and had a record of three wins, zero losses and an earned run average of 1.83. In 2014, Clippard pitched 75 games, had a record of seven wins, four losses and an earned run average of 2.18. In an interesting statistic, Clippard only had one save in those two seasons combined.

Closing is something Clippard has experience with. He has 68 career saves in 751 career games. He had a career high 32 saves with the Nationals in 2012.

The most likely place for Clippard in Minnesota will be a deep set up role alongside Sergio Romo of Brawley, CA. It appears Taylor Rogers of Littleton, CO will remain the closer for the Twins in 2020.