Vernon Butler punches Jack Doyle in face, then angrily flips off Colts fans (Video)

The undisciplined Carolina Panthers continue to look, well, exactly that, which was evidenced by the behavior of one of their players during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Not only did the Panthers get absolutely destroyed — falling behind 21-3 at the half — but they also played like a team that had absolutely nothing to lose, with a few classless gestures taking place.

One of them in particular quickly went viral, and it happened in the third quarter, when Vernon Butler punched Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the face at the end of a play. It was a bush league move, as Doyle was on the ground.

He didn’t stop there, either, as Butler turned to Colts fans and flipped them off.

Vernon Butler was ejected for punching Jack Doyle in the face. He then gave fans the finger while walking off the field

Butler was swiftly ejected from the game for his actions.