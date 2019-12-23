A Very Merry NBA Christmas - When, Where, and Why to Watch

Tis the season, and we can’t wait for another NBA on Christmas Day extravaganza. That said, we took a look at all the matchups and broke down all you need to know to have the happiest NBA Holiday of them all.

Celtics vs. Raptors (Noon ET, ESPN)

The Reason to Watch:

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is probably skipping this game and watching Elf.

Stocking Stuffers:

Neither team has a true superstar (no offense to Kemba Walker), and both have been ranked in the top-five on defense for the past two seasons, so this might end up being more of a tactical battle than a barnburner.

Christmas Miracle:

We’d be the jolliest bunch of basketball enthusiasts this side of the nuthouse if we got to see an offense heavy game… but don’t hold your breathe.

Scouting Report:

Bucks vs. 76ers (2:30 ET, ABC)

The Reason to Watch:

I believe, I believe. It’s silly but I believe in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and 76ers big man/Twitter personality Joel Embiid are arguably the two best and most exciting players in the league under the age of 26, and are only getting better.

Elf’s on the Shelf:

The Bucks – Khris Middleton & Eric Bledsoe who will try and set a record for 3-pointers taken and made.

The 76ers – Starting the three biggest elves in NBA History – Embiid, Ben Simmons and Al Horford

Christmas Miracle:

Antetokounmpo has such a pretty face, he should be on a Christmas card… one that says, “All Hail the New King”

Scouting Report:

Rockets vs. Warriors (5:00 ET, ABC)

The Reason to Watch:

The Rockets are throwing snowballs, instead of throwing heads. The 76ers are busy building toys, the NBA on Christmas isn’t dead!

Angels on the Tree:

The Rockets: Two Calling Birds – Russell Westbrook and James Harden

The Warriors: Three French Hens – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell

Christmas Miracle:

All I want for Christmas… James Harden’s beard and being able to don myself with his Christmas suit apparel.

Scouting Report:

Lakers vs. Clippers (8 ET, ESPN/ABC)

The Reason to Watch:

The NBA planned out our whole day: First, we’ll make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll-House cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we’ll snuggle up and watch this LeBron James-Kawhi Leonard rivalry. Folks who haven’t watched a minute of NBA basketball season will be tuned into this one. Count on it.

Santa’s Helpers:

Clippers – Paul George and Lou Williams… Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.

Lakers – Anthony Davis makes us sing, You better watch out, you better not cry… you better bring your A-Game.

Christmas Miracle:

We’re feeling nostalgic… so we want to see vintage performances from LeBron. Anything else beyond that is really just figgy pudding.

Scouting Report:

Pelicans vs. Nuggets (10:30 ET, ESPN)

The Reason to Watch:

Blast this Christmas basketball. It’s joyful and triumphant and, after a few glasses of eggnog, this game should be just what you need to slip into a Christmas coma.

All of the Other Reindeer:

New Orleans and Denver aren’t exactly the biggest markets out there, but the NBA often uses one of the Christmas Day games to showcase young talent — and this game will have plenty of it – Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram.

Christmas Miracle:

Zion Williamson is one of the league’s criminally underrated stars. We’ll forgo the Christmas cookies this year if he could steal the show and make an ideal end to a day full of some the league’s biggest and brightest superstars.