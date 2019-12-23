Combat

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Tony Fryklund

By December 23, 2019

Date: April 22, 2006
Card: Cage Rage 16
Championship(s): Cage Rage World Middleweight Championship (Silva)
Venue: Wembley Conference Centre
Location: London, United Kingdom

 

