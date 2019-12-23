Jerry Jones gives ominous take on Jason Garrett's future as Cowboys head coach

The Dallas Cowboys have become one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this season, starting off their campaign with a 3-0 record, and talk of Super Bowl aspirations, only to sport a losing record at 7-8, heading into (possibly) their final game of the year.

Sunday’s 17-0 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia moved them out of the NFC East lead for the first time all season, and couldn’t have come at a worse time. They’ll now have to hope the Giants can upset the Eagles, which would give them an in-road to the postseason once again, assuming they can defeat the Redskins.

As such, all talk has shifted to head coach Jason Garett, whose contract is set to expire at season’s end. And team owner Jerry Jones sure doesn’t seem willing to bring him back, given the disappointment he expressed after Sunday’s loss.

“It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here,” Jones told USA Today Sports. “This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn’t see the Chicago Bears game coming (a 31-24 loss in Week 14) and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out here. I’m disappointed.”

Those comments seem to indicate Jones believes Garrett and his team is underperforming, and that doesn’t project well for the head coach’s future.