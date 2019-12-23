Joe Ingles headbutts Jimmy Butler during game (Video)

Basketball is a physical game, and sometimes athletes get on the other end of unfortunate breaks, which is what happened to Heat superstar Jimmy Butler during Monday’s game against the Jazz.

Both teams came into the showdown at AmericanAirlines Arena riding momentum, so its was expected that the game would be highly entertaining and competitive.

Sure enough, it was,

Unfortunately for Butler, he was on the other end of a bad break, when Joe Ingles got pushed by Meyers Leonard, and ended up headbutting Jimmy.

Jimmy Butler shaken up after Joe Ingles accidentally headbutts him after getting pushed by Meyers Leonard pic.twitter.com/en3E4IXjl8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 24, 2019

Ouch.