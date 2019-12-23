Lakers-Clippers Most Expensive Christmas Game Ever, Eclipses Lakers-Warriors 2018

Got this press release today:

As is tradition, the NBA will take center stage on Christmas Day and this year features the most expensive game ever played on the holiday.

According to TickPick, the no-fee secondary marketplace, the average purchase price for the Lakers-Clippers matchup is a massive $699.96. That is the most ever for a Christmas NBA game by a wide margin, besting last year’s Lakers-Warriors contest that went for an average of $457.34.

The cheapest ticket for the Staples Center is currently available for $339.

Here is the average purchase price for all of this year’s Christmas games (please note, these are all-in prices as there are no added fees on TickPick):