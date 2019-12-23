Larry Fitzgerald has funny reaction to dad's phone going off mid-interview

As a reporter, having your phone go off during an interview with a player is a recipe for disaster. It can sometimes lead to a player losing his cool or poking fun at the reporter for the disruption. Larry Fitzgerald chose the latter.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was in the middle of being interviewed after a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when a reporter’s phone went off, causing Fitzgerald to pause the interview mid-sentence. The culprit behind the sudden disturbance was his dad and longtime reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr., who probably wishes he turned his ringer off after taking a funny jab from his son.

“Can we get some professionalism here, please?” Larry Fitzgerald’s dad is a reporter and Fitz trolled him when his phone went off 🤣 (via @ChierstinSusel | @12News) pic.twitter.com/g80rbDNP7g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2019

Sunday’s interaction between father and son was a very cool moment in what might be one of the final games of Fitzgerald’s career. The 36-year-old’s contract with the Cardinals is up after this season, and there is speculation he may decide to call it quits.