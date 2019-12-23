Report: Eagles to release Jay Ajayi with Jordan Howard set to return

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran running back Jay Ajayi with Jordan Howard set to return this week.

The Eagles signed Ajayi last month after Howard went down with a shoulder stinger in Week 9. The 26-year-old Ajayi suffered a torn ACL last season and spent a considerable amount of time rehabbing.

However, in his return stint with the Eagles, Ajayi did not look like his old self with the limited opportunities he received. The 6-foot running back only had 30 rushing yards on 10 carries in three games.

As previously alluded to, Howard missed the Eagles’ last six games due to a lingering shoulder injury. Over that period, rookie running back Miles Sanders and first-year running back Boston Scott have done an exceptional job filling in for the former Chicago Bear.

In nine games this season, the 24-year-old Howard has 525 rushing yards on 119 carries and six touchdowns. The Eagles are getting back Howard at a perfect time as they have an opportunity to win the NFC East on Sunday.