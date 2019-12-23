NBA

Serge Ibaka kicks teammate in face in throwing down monster dunk (Video)

By December 23, 2019

Raptors big man Serge Ibaka threw down the hammer in Monday’s game against the Pacers, but one of his teammates paid for it, unfortunately.

Ibaka received a pass from teammate Fred VanVleet while cutting to the hoop, and he then elevated in hopes of throwing down a massive dunk. The problem was that the Pacers players were protecting the rim, and Ibaka had to work in traffic. He did just that, however, he had to contort his body a bit, and ended up kicking his leg out — catching teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the face in doing so.

Luckily, Hollis-Jefferson seemed to be OK afterward.

