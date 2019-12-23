Celtics

Seven-foot-six Tacko Fall perfectly leads orchestra through 'Sleigh Ride' as conductor (Video)

By December 23, 2019

By: |

Just hear those sleigh bells jingling while Tacko Fall leads the instruments in singing — ring-a-ling-a ding dong ding!

That’s exactly what happened recently, when the Celtics seven-foot-six extremely large man played the role of conductor at the Holiday Pops concert at Symphony Hall, just for a song.

And it was just as great as you’d have imagined.

The conductor, Keith Lockhart, passed the baton to Fall for a song, and for a few minutes, the Boston Pops was all his. Fall led them through “Sleigh Ride,” and you can check him out doing so in the video clip below.

Awesome.

