Celtics

Tacko Fall rattles rim with monster slam, already draws 'MVP' chants from Celtics fans

Tacko Fall rattles rim with monster slam, already draws 'MVP' chants from Celtics fans

Celtics

Tacko Fall rattles rim with monster slam, already draws 'MVP' chants from Celtics fans

By December 23, 2019

By: |

Celtics big man Tacko Fall has only played in two games for the team, but he’s already a legend among fans in Boston.

He’s a fan favorite, and has already been treated as such, drawing thunderous ovations at TD Garden, having logged only eight minutes during his NBA career thus far.

But he has a charismatic personality, and stands seven-foot-six, so fans have already fallen in love with him, and the size mismatches he can create. Not only that, it’s fun to watch a guy throw down dunks so powerful that he nearly breaks the rim.

That’s exactly what he did during Sunday’s game against the Pistons. Check out this rim-rattling slam, which prompted fans to bust out “MVP” chants.

He’d get our vote.

Celtics, NBA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Celtics
Home