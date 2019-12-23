Team USA Finalizes 2020 WJC Roster

Today, Team USA announced it’s official 2020 WJC roster. The final cuts have been made, Trevor Janicke (ANA), Alec Regula (CHI) and Christian Krygier (NYI) were sent home. For those that like visual aids, here’s what the final roster looks like.

Five NCHC players will play for gold during the 2020 WJC. Four players for team USA and one for team Canada. There are two players from UND participating in the 2020 IIHF WJC. (Link to NCHC Release)

Earning a spot on the final 23-man U.S. National Junior Team are Denver freshman forward Bobby Brink, North Dakota freshman forward Shane Pinto, Western Michigan sophomore defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and Omaha freshman goaltender Isaiah Saville, with Samuelsson making his second straight U.S. National Junior Team. UND sophomore blue liner Jacob Bernard-Docker is the only college hockey player to make Team Canada’s final 23-man roster.

Team Canada and Team USA will face off on Boxing Day. Here’s the preliminary television schedule. All of the games will be on the NHL Network.

UND Focused: Fighting Hawks players Shane Pinto and Jacob Bernard-Docker will miss the exhibition game against the U-18 team on December 28, 2019, and the series against Alabama-Huntsville on January 3-4, 2020.

Burton and Brink Family Focused: Congrats to my nephew Denver Pioneer forward Bobby Brink on making the Team USA WJC roster.