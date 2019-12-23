The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Oscar Escandon +850 over Jhack Tepora
Notable New Champions:
- WBC World Flyweight Championship: Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar
- WBO World Female Flyweight Championship: Debora Anahi Lopez
- WBC Silver Cruiserweight Championship: Thabiso Mchunu
- WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship: Liam Williams
- BBBofC British Junior Bantamweight Championship: Sunny Edwards
- WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Dubois
- IBF European Junior Middleweight Championship: Troy Williamson
- WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jermell Charlo
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Family Business: Tough times in the family trade for the Chavez family. To paraphrase Ron White regarding Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., that boy’s got a lot of quit in him. After getting into some actual trouble against Daniel Jacobs Friday. Chavez the weaker called it quits in his corner, much to the same look from his father that mine gave me when I told him I wasn’t going to finish college. Afterwards, they played the same notes. Jacobs headbutted, broken everything, he was the actual victim, ok, ok. The crowd in attendance was a little less than pleased with the son of one of the greatest Mexican boxing warriors ever, pelting the ring with drinks, trash, and a woman’s boot, amongst other items.
- The Walking Dead: I personally blame Frankie Edgar’s stupid hair for his loss to Chan Sung Jung. Nevertheless, you run through and thoroughly dominate someone like Edgar, who, while not in his prime, is an extremely tough out, he gave Max Holloway everything he could handle recently, that’s a hell of a feather in your cap. The Korean Zombie called out Alexander Volanovski afterward, and it might be time to give him his first title shot in over six years.
- A Weekend of (Making) Trilogies: Despite not a single trilogy going down in major fights this weekend, trilogies were the hot word. Firstly, on Saturday afternoon, the rematch to Badr Hari and Rico Verhoeven, after their first bout was stopped to Badr Hari’s injury, battled again, and…it was stopped…due to Badr Hari’s injury. Hari had knocked down Verhoeven twice, but a spinning kick blew up Hari’s ankle, we’re probably awaiting a third and, hopefully, definitive bout. Meanwhile, later that night, Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison had their rematch, and in a great contest, where the fight would have been determined, according to the official scorecards, in the eleventh and twelfth rounds, Charlo finished Harrison off. The stoppage may have been a little premature, but after the knockdowns, Harrison would have had to put on the round of the year to recover in the 12th. The trilogy sells itself.
