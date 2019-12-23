UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 23/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|584
|2
|2
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|6
|5
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|495
|5
|11
|8
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|470.5
|6
|4
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|469
|7
|7
|7
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|457
|8
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|451
|9
|5
|12
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|391.5
|10
|9
|10
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|381
|11
|10
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|376.5
|12
|29
|9
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|356
|13
|13
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|334
|14
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|15
|12
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|303.5
|16
|NR
|14
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|298.5
|17
|15
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|17
|15
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|19
|17
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|20
|18
|11
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|276.5
|21
|19
|15
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|270.5
|22
|20
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|265
|23
|21
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|253
|24
|23
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|247.5
|25
|22
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|244.5
|26
|24
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|244
|27
|26
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|233
|28
|29
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|228.5
|29
|26
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|30
|31
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|218
|31
|32
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|200
|32
|33
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|199.5
|33
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|195
|33
|35
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|195
|35
|25
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|194
|36
|37
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|191
|37
|38
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|38
|28
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|184
|39
|39
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|182.5
|40
|40
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|181.5
|41
|43
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|177
|41
|47
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|177
|41
|41
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|177
|44
|110
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|45
|44
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|46
|87
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|47
|45
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|174
|48
|46
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|173
|49
|48
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|49
|48
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|51
|69
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|168.5
|51
|50
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|168.5
|53
|51
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|168
|54
|34
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Light Heavyweight
|165
|55
|52
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|164
|56
|53
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|163
|57
|54
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|161
|57
|54
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|59
|57
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|60
|58
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|61
|60
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|156
|62
|61
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|154.5
|63
|42
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|154
|64
|62
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|65
|64
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|66
|56
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|148.5
|67
|66
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|148
|68
|67
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|145
|68
|67
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|145
|70
|84
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|143.5
|71
|70
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|139
|72
|71
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|73
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|74
|75
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|74
|75
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|134
|76
|77
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|77
|91
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|132
|77
|78
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|132
|79
|58
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|131.5
|80
|79
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|131
|80
|65
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|131
|80
|87
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|131
|83
|139
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|130.5
|84
|74
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|130
|85
|62
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|129
|86
|80
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|128
|87
|73
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|126
|87
|82
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|89
|81
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|124.5
|90
|82
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|124
|91
|85
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|121.5
|92
|86
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|121
|93
|87
|Chris Weidman
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|94
|92
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|95
|93
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|95
|93
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|95
|93
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|98
|96
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|116
|98
|119
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|100
|97
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|101
|98
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|102
|101
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|112.5
|102
|101
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|104
|103
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|112
|104
|103
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|104
|103
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|107
|106
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|108
|132
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|111
|109
|107
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|110
|109
|107
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|109
|107
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|110
|112
|157
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|109.5
|113
|110
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109
|114
|90
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|108.5
|115
|112
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|107.5
|116
|113
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|106
|116
|113
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|106
|116
|151
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|106
|119
|224
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|105.5
|120
|116
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|104.5
|121
|117
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|122
|118
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|103
|123
|120
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|124
|121
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|101.5
|125
|115
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|100.5
|126
|99
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|100
|127
|122
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|98
|127
|122
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|127
|99
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|98
|130
|124
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|97
|130
|124
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|130
|124
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|133
|127
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|134
|282
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|94
|135
|132
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|136
|135
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|89
|137
|136
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|88.5
|138
|137
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|138
|137
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|88
|140
|128
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|87
|141
|141
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|142
|130
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|85
|143
|144
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|143
|144
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|84.5
|145
|147
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|145
|200
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|84
|145
|147
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|148
|149
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|83.5
|149
|150
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|83
|150
|131
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|82.5
|151
|152
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|151
|152
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|82
|151
|152
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|82
|154
|155
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|81.5
|155
|156
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|156
|157
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|80.5
|157
|160
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|80
|157
|132
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|157
|187
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|160
|161
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|79
|161
|162
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|162
|164
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|163
|165
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|76.5
|164
|166
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|76
|165
|168
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|165
|168
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|75.5
|165
|166
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|75.5
|165
|129
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|75.5
|169
|142
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|169
|143
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|75
|171
|172
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|74.5
|172
|139
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|74
|172
|173
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|74
|174
|174
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|73.5
|174
|174
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|174
|228
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|177
|176
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|177
|176
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|73
|179
|170
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|180
|178
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|71
|180
|178
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|180
|178
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|183
|181
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|183
|181
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|70
|185
|183
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|186
|250
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|69
|187
|184
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|68.5
|187
|184
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|68.5
|189
|260
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|68
|189
|186
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|191
|187
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|191
|187
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|193
|190
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|67
|193
|163
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|67
|195
|191
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|196
|192
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|197
|192
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|198
|170
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|65
|198
|194
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|200
|196
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|201
|198
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|64
|201
|144
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|203
|201
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|63
|204
|202
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|204
|194
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|206
|257
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|61.5
|207
|228
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|208
|205
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|208
|205
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|208
|205
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|211
|208
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|58.5
|212
|NR
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|58
|213
|196
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|57
|214
|211
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|56.5
|214
|211
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56.5
|214
|198
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|56.5
|214
|NR
|Ryan Benoit
|Bantamweight
|56.5
|218
|213
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|56
|219
|210
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|55.5
|220
|202
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Strawweight
|55
|221
|215
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54
|222
|216
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|53.5
|222
|216
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|53.5
|224
|209
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|53
|225
|218
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|52.5
|225
|242
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|225
|218
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|52.5
|225
|218
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|52.5
|229
|222
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|229
|222
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|231
|224
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|231
|224
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|51
|231
|224
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|51
|234
|228
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|235
|231
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|235
|231
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|237
|233
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49.5
|237
|233
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|239
|235
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|49
|239
|235
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|49
|239
|214
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|242
|238
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|48
|242
|238
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|242
|238
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|48
|245
|242
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|47.5
|245
|242
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|47.5
|245
|242
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|248
|246
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|248
|246
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|47
|250
|218
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|46.5
|250
|248
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|46.5
|252
|249
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|46
|253
|352
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|45.5
|254
|250
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|45
|255
|253
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|44.5
|255
|253
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|44.5
|255
|253
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|44.5
|258
|257
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|44
|258
|257
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|44
|260
|261
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|260
|284
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|260
|261
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|260
|261
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|260
|261
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|265
|265
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|265
|403
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|265
|265
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|268
|270
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|269
|267
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|41.5
|270
|268
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|41
|270
|268
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|41
|272
|238
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|40.5
|272
|270
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|40.5
|272
|270
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40.5
|275
|273
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|275
|273
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|40
|275
|273
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|275
|273
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|275
|250
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|275
|273
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|275
|273
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|275
|273
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40
|283
|280
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39.5
|283
|280
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|39.5
|285
|282
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|39
|286
|284
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|38
|287
|306
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|287
|286
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|37.5
|289
|237
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|37
|289
|287
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|291
|288
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|36.5
|292
|289
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|36
|293
|290
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|294
|291
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|294
|291
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|35
|296
|293
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|296
|293
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|34.5
|298
|295
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|298
|295
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|300
|297
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|33.5
|301
|298
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|33
|301
|400
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|33
|301
|298
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|304
|333
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|304
|300
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|306
|301
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|306
|301
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|306
|301
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|306
|301
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|32
|306
|301
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|32
|311
|306
|Polo Reyes
|Featherweight
|31.5
|312
|308
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|312
|308
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|314
|506
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|314
|506
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|30
|314
|310
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|314
|310
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|30
|314
|310
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|314
|310
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|30
|314
|310
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|30
|321
|315
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|29.5
|322
|316
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|322
|316
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|324
|318
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|325
|319
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|325
|319
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|325
|329
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|27.5
|325
|319
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|325
|319
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|330
|323
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|331
|324
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|331
|324
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|331
|324
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|331
|324
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|26.5
|331
|324
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|336
|329
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|336
|329
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|26
|338
|332
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|339
|333
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|25
|339
|333
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|339
|NR
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|25
|339
|333
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|339
|333
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|339
|333
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|339
|506
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|339
|333
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|25
|347
|341
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|24.5
|347
|341
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|355
|352
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|24
|356
|354
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|357
|357
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|357
|357
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|23
|359
|358
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|22.5
|359
|358
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|359
|358
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|359
|358
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|359
|358
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|359
|333
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|359
|358
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|366
|341
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|22
|366
|365
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|366
|341
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|369
|367
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|21.5
|369
|367
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|369
|367
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|21.5
|372
|341
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|21
|372
|370
|Xiaonan Yan
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|374
|354
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|375
|371
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|375
|371
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|375
|371
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|20
|375
|371
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|375
|506
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|375
|354
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|20
|375
|371
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|375
|NR
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|375
|371
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|375
|371
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|375
|371
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|386
|365
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|19.5
|386
|454
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|388
|381
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|389
|383
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|389
|383
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|391
|385
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|391
|385
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|391
|371
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|391
|385
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|391
|385
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|18
|391
|385
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|397
|392
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|17.5
|397
|392
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|399
|394
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|399
|394
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|399
|381
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|402
|397
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|403
|398
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|403
|398
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|403
|412
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|16
|406
|NR
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|15
|407
|400
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|407
|400
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|14.5
|407
|380
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|14.5
|410
|403
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|410
|403
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|412
|406
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|13.5
|412
|406
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|412
|406
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|13.5
|412
|406
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|416
|411
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|417
|412
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|12.5
|418
|415
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|12
|418
|415
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|418
|415
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|418
|406
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|12
|422
|418
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|11
|423
|420
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|10
|423
|420
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|10
|423
|420
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|10
|423
|420
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|423
|420
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|423
|420
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|10
|423
|420
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|10
|423
|420
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|10
|423
|420
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|423
|506
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|423
|420
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|423
|420
|Tristan Connelly
|Welterweight
|10
|423
|420
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|436
|433
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|436
|454
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|436
|433
|Johnny Nunez
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|436
|419
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|9.5
|436
|433
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|441
|437
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|441
|437
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|441
|420
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|441
|437
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|9
|445
|442
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|445
|495
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|445
|442
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|8.5
|445
|442
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|445
|442
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|450
|447
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|450
|447
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|8
|450
|437
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|450
|433
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|8
|454
|450
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|454
|NR
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|7.5
|454
|442
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|454
|450
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|458
|452
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|459
|454
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|459
|NR
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|5
|459
|506
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|5
|459
|454
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|5
|459
|454
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|5
|459
|NR
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|5
|459
|454
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|5
|459
|454
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|459
|454
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|5
|459
|454
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|459
|506
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|459
|454
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|459
|454
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|5
|459
|NR
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|5
|459
|454
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|459
|NR
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|5
|459
|454
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|5
|459
|454
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|459
|NR
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|5
|459
|454
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|5
|459
|506
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|459
|NR
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|459
|454
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|5
|459
|506
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|459
|506
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|491
|483
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|491
|454
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|4.5
|491
|454
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|491
|NR
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|491
|454
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|491
|454
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|4.5
|491
|483
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|505
|495
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|505
|483
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4
|505
|495
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|505
|495
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|505
|495
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|505
|495
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|511
|502
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|511
|502
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|511
|502
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|514
|NR
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Batgerel Danaa
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Bruno Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Carlos Huachin
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|514
|506
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Eric Wisely
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Grigorii Popov
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Isabella de Padua
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|502
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Kyle Prepolec
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Liana Jouja
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|514
|506
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Maki Pitolo
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|514
|506
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|483
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|506
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|506
|Ryan MacDonald
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|514
|506
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|514
|506
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|514
|385
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|514
|NR
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|514
|506
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|514
|506
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|514
|506
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|514
|506
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|514
|506
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments