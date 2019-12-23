MMA

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 23/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 23/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 23/19

December 23, 2019

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amanda Nunes (middle) reacts after defeating Germaine de Randamie (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC  Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584
2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521
3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5
4 6 5 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 495
5 11 8 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5
6 4 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 469
7 7 7 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 457
8 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 451
9 5 12 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5
10 9 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 381
11 10 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 376.5
12 29 9 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356
13 13 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334
14 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319
15 12 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5
16 NR 14 Conor McGregor Welterweight 298.5
17 15 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297
17 15 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297
19 17 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5
20 18 11 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 276.5
21 19 15 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5
22 20 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 265
23 21 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253
24 23 Kevin Lee Lightweight 247.5
25 22 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 244.5
26 24 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244
27 26 Dan Hooker Lightweight 233
28 29 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 228.5
29 26 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228
30 31 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218
31 32 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200
32 33 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5
33 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195
33 35 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195
35 25 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194
36 37 Darren Till Middleweight 191
37 38 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187
38 28 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 184
39 39 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 182.5
40 40 Paul Felder Lightweight 181.5
41 43 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 177
41 47 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 177
41 41 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 177
44 110 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5
45 44 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176
46 87 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 175
47 45 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 174
48 46 Yoel Romero Middleweight 173
49 48 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172
49 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172
51 69 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5
51 50 Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 168.5
53 51 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 168
54 34 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Light Heavyweight 165
55 52 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 164
56 53 Niko Price Welterweight 163
57 54 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 161
57 54 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161
59 57 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
60 58 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157
61 60 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156
62 61 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 154.5
63 42 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 154
64 62 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153
65 64 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150
66 56 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 148.5
67 66 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148
68 67 Demian Maia Welterweight 145
68 67 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 145
70 84 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5
71 70 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139
72 71 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5
73 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138
74 75 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134
74 75 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 134
76 77 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133
77 91 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 132
77 78 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132
79 58 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 131.5
80 79 Brad Tavares Middleweight 131
80 65 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 131
80 87 Matt Brown Welterweight 131
83 139 James Krause Welterweight 130.5
84 74 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130
85 62 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129
86 80 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 128
87 73 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 126
87 82 Rob Font Bantamweight 126
89 81 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5
90 82 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 124
91 85 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 121.5
92 86 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 121
93 87 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 120
94 92 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5
95 93 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5
95 93 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5
95 93 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5
98 96 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 116
98 119 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116
100 97 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5
101 98 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114
102 101 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 112.5
102 101 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5
104 103 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 112
104 103 James Vick Welterweight 112
104 103 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112
107 106 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5
108 132 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 111
109 107 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 110
109 107 David Teymur Lightweight 110
109 107 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 110
112 157 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5
113 110 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109
114 90 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 108.5
115 112 Li Jingliang Welterweight 107.5
116 113 Andre Fili Featherweight 106
116 113 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 106
116 151 Randy Brown Welterweight 106
119 224 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 105.5
120 116 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5
121 117 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5
122 118 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 103
123 120 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102
124 121 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 101.5
125 115 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 100.5
126 99 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 100
127 122 Edson Barboza Lightweight 98
127 122 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 98
127 99 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98
130 124 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97
130 124 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97
130 124 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97
133 127 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96
134 282 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 94
135 132 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90
136 135 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 89
137 136 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 88.5
138 137 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88
138 137 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 88
140 128 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 87
141 141 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5
142 130 Darren Elkins Featherweight 85
143 144 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5
143 144 Renato Moicano Featherweight 84.5
145 147 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84
145 200 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 84
145 147 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84
148 149 Jim Miller Lightweight 83.5
149 150 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 83
150 131 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 82.5
151 152 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82
151 152 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 82
151 152 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 82
154 155 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 81.5
155 156 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 81
156 157 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5
157 160 Jake Matthews Welterweight 80
157 132 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80
157 187 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80
160 161 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 79
161 162 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5
162 164 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5
163 165 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 76.5
164 166 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 76
165 168 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5
165 168 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 75.5
165 166 Drew Dober Lightweight 75.5
165 129 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5
169 142 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75
169 143 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 75
171 172 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 74.5
172 139 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 74
172 173 Lyman Good Welterweight 74
174 174 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5
174 174 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5
174 228 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5
177 176 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73
177 176 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 73
179 170 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5
180 178 Alex Morono Welterweight 71
180 178 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71
180 178 Tom Breese Middleweight 71
183 181 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 70
183 181 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 70
185 183 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5
186 250 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69
187 184 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 68.5
187 184 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 68.5
189 260 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 68
189 186 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68
191 187 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5
191 187 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5
193 190 Chas Skelly Featherweight 67
193 163 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67
195 191 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5
196 192 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 66
197 192 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5
198 170 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 65
198 194 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65
200 196 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5
201 198 Luis Pena Lightweight 64
201 144 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64
203 201 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63
204 202 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62
204 194 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62
206 257 Tim Means Welterweight 61.5
207 228 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 61
208 205 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59
208 205 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59
208 205 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59
211 208 Clay Guida Lightweight 58.5
212 NR Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 58
213 196 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 57
214 211 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 56.5
214 211 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5
214 198 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5
214 NR Ryan Benoit Bantamweight 56.5
218 213 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 56
219 210 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 55.5
220 202 Paige VanZant Women’s Strawweight 55
221 215 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54
222 216 Arnold Allen Featherweight 53.5
222 216 John Makdessi Lightweight 53.5
224 209 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 53
225 218 Alex Perez Flyweight 52.5
225 242 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5
225 218 Desmond Green Lightweight 52.5
225 218 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 52.5
229 222 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52
229 222 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52
231 224 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51
231 224 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51
231 224 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51
234 228 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5
235 231 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50
235 231 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50
237 233 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5
237 233 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5
239 235 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49
239 235 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 49
239 214 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49
242 238 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 48
242 238 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48
242 238 Ray Borg Flyweight 48
245 242 Chad Laprise Welterweight 47.5
245 242 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 47.5
245 242 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 47.5
248 246 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 47
248 246 Charles Rosa Featherweight 47
250 218 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 46.5
250 248 Lando Vannata Lightweight 46.5
252 249 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46
253 352 Karl Roberson Middleweight 45.5
254 250 Carlos Condit Welterweight 45
255 253 Grant Dawson Featherweight 44.5
255 253 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 44.5
255 253 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5
258 257 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 44
258 257 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44
260 261 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43
260 284 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43
260 261 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43
260 261 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 43
260 261 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43
265 265 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5
265 403 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 42.5
265 265 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5
268 270 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42
269 267 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5
270 268 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 41
270 268 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 41
272 238 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 40.5
272 270 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5
272 270 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40.5
275 273 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40
275 273 Brendan Allen Middleweight 40
275 273 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40
275 273 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40
275 250 Markus Perez Middleweight 40
275 273 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40
275 273 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40
275 273 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40
283 280 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39.5
283 280 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 39.5
285 282 John Dodson Bantamweight 39
286 284 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38
287 306 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5
287 286 Trevin Giles Middleweight 37.5
289 237 Ben Saunders Welterweight 37
289 287 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37
291 288 Tim Elliott Flyweight 36.5
292 289 Michel Pereira Welterweight 36
293 290 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 35.5
294 291 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35
294 291 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 35
296 293 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 34.5
296 293 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5
298 295 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34
298 295 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 34
300 297 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5
301 298 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33
301 400 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 33
301 298 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33
304 333 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5
304 300 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5
306 301 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32
306 301 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32
306 301 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32
306 301 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32
306 301 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 32
311 306 Polo Reyes Featherweight 31.5
312 308 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31
312 308 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31
314 506 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30
314 506 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 30
314 310 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30
314 310 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30
314 310 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30
314 310 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 30
314 310 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 30
321 315 Cub Swanson Featherweight 29.5
322 316 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5
322 316 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5
324 318 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28
325 319 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5
325 319 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5
325 329 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 27.5
325 319 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5
325 319 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5
330 323 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27
331 324 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5
331 324 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5
331 324 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5
331 324 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 26.5
331 324 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 26.5
336 329 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26
336 329 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 26
338 332 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 25.5
339 333 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25
339 333 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25
339 NR Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 25
339 333 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25
339 333 Julio Arce Featherweight 25
339 333 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25
339 506 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25
339 333 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25
347 341 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5
347 341 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 24.5
347 341 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 24.5
347 341 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5
347 341 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5
347 341 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5
347 341 Max Griffin Welterweight 24.5
347 341 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 24.5
355 352 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 24
356 354 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5
357 357 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23
357 357 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 23
359 358 Brandon Davis Featherweight 22.5
359 358 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5
359 358 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5
359 358 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5
359 358 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5
359 333 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5
359 358 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5
366 341 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 22
366 365 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22
366 341 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22
369 367 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 21.5
369 367 Alex White Lightweight 21.5
369 367 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 21.5
372 341 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 21
372 370 Xiaonan Yan Women’s Strawweight 21
374 354 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5
375 371 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20
375 371 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20
375 371 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 20
375 371 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 20
375 506 David Zawada Welterweight 20
375 354 Jared Gordon Lightweight 20
375 371 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20
375 NR Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20
375 371 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20
375 371 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 20
375 371 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20
386 365 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 19.5
386 454 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5
388 381 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 19
389 383 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5
389 383 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5
391 385 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18
391 385 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18
391 371 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18
391 385 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18
391 385 Junior Albini Heavyweight 18
391 385 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18
397 392 Martin Bravo Featherweight 17.5
397 392 Polyana Viana Women’s Flyweight 17.5
399 394 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17
399 394 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17
399 381 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17
402 397 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5
403 398 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16
403 398 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16
403 412 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 16
406 NR Joe Solecki Lightweight 15
407 400 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5
407 400 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 14.5
407 380 Thiago Alves Welterweight 14.5
410 403 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14
410 403 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14
412 406 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13.5
412 406 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5
412 406 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5
412 406 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5
416 411 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13
417 412 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 12.5
418 415 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 12
418 415 Court McGee Welterweight 12
418 415 Erik Koch Welterweight 12
418 406 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 12
422 418 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 11
423 420 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10
423 420 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10
423 420 John Phillips Middleweight 10
423 420 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 10
423 420 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 10
423 420 Mark Madsen Lightweight 10
423 420 Mike Davis Lightweight 10
423 420 Miles Johns Bantamweight 10
423 420 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10
423 506 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 10
423 420 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10
423 420 Tristan Connelly Welterweight 10
423 420 Veronica Macedo Women’s Strawweight 10
436 433 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 9.5
436 454 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5
436 433 Johnny Nunez Bantamweight 9.5
436 419 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 9.5
436 433 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5
441 437 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9
441 437 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9
441 420 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9
441 437 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 9
445 442 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5
445 495 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5
445 442 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 8.5
445 442 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5
445 442 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5
450 447 Emil Meek Welterweight 8
450 447 Juan Adams Heavyweight 8
450 437 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8
450 433 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8
454 450 Brad Katona Bantamweight 7.5
454 NR Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 7.5
454 442 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5
454 450 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5
458 452 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7
459 454 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5
459 NR Andre Muniz Middleweight 5
459 506 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5
459 454 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 5
459 454 Brad Riddell Lightweight 5
459 454 Callan Potter Welterweight 5
459 NR Chase Hooper Featherweight 5
459 454 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 5
459 454 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5
459 454 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 5
459 454 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
459 506 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5
459 454 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5
459 454 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
459 454 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5
459 454 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 5
459 NR Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5
459 454 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5
459 454 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Flyweight 5
459 NR Omar Morales Lightweight 5
459 454 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5
459 454 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5
459 454 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5
459 454 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 5
459 454 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5
459 NR Sean Brady Welterweight 5
459 454 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5
459 506 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5
459 NR Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5
459 454 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 5
459 506 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5
459 506 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
491 483 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5
491 454 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5
491 483 Deron Winn Middleweight 4.5
491 483 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5
491 483 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 4.5
491 483 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5
491 483 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4.5
491 454 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5
491 NR Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5
491 454 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5
491 483 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5
491 454 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5
491 483 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5
491 483 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5
505 495 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4
505 483 Bobby Green Lightweight 4
505 495 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4
505 495 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4
505 495 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4
505 495 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4
511 502 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5
511 502 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5
511 502 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5
514 NR Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0
514 506 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0
514 506 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
514 506 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0
514 NR Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
514 506 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0
514 506 Askar Askarov Flyweight 0
514 506 Batgerel Danaa Bantamweight 0
514 506 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0
514 506 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0
514 506 Bruno Silva Bantamweight 0
514 506 Carlos Huachin Bantamweight 0
514 506 Cole Williams Welterweight 0
514 506 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
514 506 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
514 506 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0
514 506 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
514 506 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0
514 506 Eric Wisely Lightweight 0
514 506 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0
514 506 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0
514 506 Grigorii Popov Bantamweight 0
514 506 Hannah Goldy Women’s Flyweight 0
514 506 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0
514 NR Isabella de Padua Women’s Flyweight 0
514 NR Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0
514 506 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0
514 506 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0
514 502 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 0
514 506 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0
514 506 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0
514 506 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0
514 506 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0
514 506 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
514 506 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0
514 506 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 0
514 506 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0
514 506 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0
514 506 Kyle Prepolec Lightweight 0
514 506 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0
514 506 Liana Jouja Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
514 506 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0
514 506 Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0
514 NR Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0
514 506 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0
514 506 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0
514 506 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0
514 506 Martin Day Bantamweight 0
514 506 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0
514 483 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0
514 506 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0
514 506 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 0
514 506 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
514 506 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0
514 506 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0
514 506 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0
514 NR Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
514 506 Ryan MacDonald Bantamweight 0
514 506 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0
514 506 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0
514 506 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0
514 506 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0
514 506 Tim Williams Middleweight 0
514 385 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0
514 NR Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
514 506 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0
514 506 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
514 506 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0
514 506 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0
514 506 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0
514 506 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

 

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

 


