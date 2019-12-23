Video emerges of Eli Manning, Daniel Jones celebrating Giants win at a bar

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones don’t look like the partying type, but the Giants quarterbacks had something to celebrate for once after beating the Redskins in overtime Sunday.

After Jones threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns in a record-setting performance against Washington, multiple videos surfaced online of the pair hitting up a bar in New Jersey, where they were seen playing a few drinking games and dancing.

38-year-old Eli Manning and 22-year-old Daniel Jones partying in Hoboken after back-to-back Giants victories is iconic. pic.twitter.com/uVJQqLcwqs — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 23, 2019

By the looks of it, you might not be able to tell that Manning and Jones were in a heated competition for the Giants’ starting quarterback job earlier this season. In fact, it seems like the two have actually developed a close bond.

And while Jones might be the starter, he clearly has a lot to learn from Manning in the art of celebrating victories with a night on the town.