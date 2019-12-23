Video of Eli Manning, Daniel Jones partying it up at Hoboken bar is glorious

Veteran quarterback Eli Manning essentially passed the torch this season, having been the team’s starter to begin every year since 2004, but now giving that responsibility to rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones.

Manning led the Giants to victory over the Dolphins in Week 15 — his final game starting under center for the team. As for Jones, he followed up by doing exactly that on Sunday, helping to defeat the Redskins in a thrilling overtime game.

The two quarterbacks — young and old — celebrated together at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken, New Jersey. They danced, played flip cup and tossed back some drinks, as you can see in the video clips below.

Never thought I'll see Eli Manning and Daniel Jones partying… but here we are. (via dquiznj/IG)pic.twitter.com/YodVxRKJrc — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2019

Someone sent me this and I can't stop watching this. Just Eli, Jones and some Giants playing flip cup 😎 LOVE IT

I mean it's no boat trip 🤫#Giants #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/V21TSPl5Ft — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) December 23, 2019

Gotta love the broments shared between the two there.