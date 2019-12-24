Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Semmy Schilt

Combat

By December 24, 2019

By:

 

Date: May 16, 2009
Card: It’s Showtime 2009 Amsterdam
Championship(s): It’s Showtime Heavyweight Championship (Schilt)
Venue: Amsterdam Arena
Location: Amsterdam, Holland

 

