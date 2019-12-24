First look of Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium already drawing 'Star Wars' comparisons

Workers are hard at work on the Raiders’ new stadium, as they recently played their final game at O.co Coliseum, and will be relocated to Las Vegas next season.

Their new venue, Allegiant Stadium, is under construction in Paradise, Nevada — not too far from the Las Vegas strip. It will soon play host to the Raiders in the 2020 season, as well as the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels’ college football team.

A recent video shows how the construction is going on the new venue, and apparently, the Raiders spared no expense, and it’s going to be quite the experience. It’s already drawing comparisons to a spaceship in “Star Wars,” given how futuristic it looks.

The @Raiders new arena looking like the Death Star 👀 (via @mickakers) pic.twitter.com/P16Lb3JGba — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2019

Epic.