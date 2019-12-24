Mark Cuban criticizes NBA over in-season tournament plan

In hopes of making the NBA regular season more interesting, the league is considering making some major changes going forward.
One of the proposed alterations would potentially implement an in-season tournament, similar to what a number of soccer leagues currently do.
It’s been met with a mixed reaction, as supporters believe it would give cellar-dwellers more motivation to play hard, and could even help combat tanking. However, on the other side of the fence, there are issues with players potentially getting fatigued, and could make load management even more prevalent than it already is.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sure isn’t a fan of it. You’ll want to read what he had to say about the issue.
He’s likely not the only owner that feels that way, either.
