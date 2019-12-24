Noel Acciari named NHL first star of the week

Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari of Johnston, RI was named the National Hockey League first star of the week on Monday for the week from December 16 to 22, 2019. In three games, Acciari scored seven goals and had one assist for eight points.

Acciari was also able to record back-to-back hat tricks. He scored three goals in a 6-1 Panthers win over the Ottawa Senators on December 16 and three goals against the Dallas Stars in a 7-4 Panthers win on December 20.

In recording his hat trick against the Stars, Acciari recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games. He becomes only the eighth player since 1943-44 to have his first two National Hockey League hat tricks in consecutive matches. Acciari joins a list that includes New York Rangers center Steve Vickers of Toronto, Ontario (1972), Vancouver Canucks right winger Bobby Schmautz of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (1972), Quebec Nordiques brothers Anton and Paul Stastny of Bratislava, Czechoslovakia (1981), Los Angeles Kings center Bernie Nicholls of Haliburton, Ontario (1982), Calgary Flames left winger Eddy Beers of Zwaag, Netherlands (1983) and New York Islanders right winger Zigmund Palffy of Skalica, Slovakia (1996).

Also this past week, Acciari had a four point game. In addition to his second hat trick of the week, he added an assist on a goal by Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, PA in the Panthers win over the Stars. Also in the three games, Acciari scored one goal in the Panthers’ 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on December 21. In addition to the eight points, Acciari was a +7 with two penalty minutes, one shorthanded goal, two game winning goals, nine shots on goal, seven hits, seven blocked shots and 12 faceoff wins.

In 2019-20, Acciari has 12 goals and three assists for 15 points in 33 games. He has a 0 +/- rating, four penalty minutes, one shorthanded goal, four game winning goals, 49 shots on goal, 227 faceoff wins, 52 hits, 60 blocked shots, 17 takeaways and 11 giveaways. Acciari’s 24.5% shooting percentage also leads the NHL.

The Panthers are currently at 18 wins, 13 regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 41 points. They are one point back of the Montreal Canadiens for a playoff spot.