Sideline video catches Kirk Cousins admitting major mistake to Stefon Diggs

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins entered the team’s biggest game of the season with an 0-8 record on Monday Night Football, and he sure didn’t do much to help climb out of that hole in their divisional showdown with the Packers.

The Vikings did have the benefit of hosting the game at US Bank Stadium, but the benefit of playing in their dome didn’t help Cousins, who completed only 16 of 31 passes for 122 yards (1 TD, 1 INT).

Not only that, he committed the Vikings offense’s only turnover at the worst possible time in the game, and his team never recovered.

It happened in the third quarter, with the Vikings leading 10-9, attempting to control the game. For some reason, Cousins elected to just heave the ball down the field, looking for Stefon Diggs — into double coverage. Packers cornerback Kevin King had safety help over the top, so he intercepted it with ease, running it all the way back to their 47-yard line as well. The offense took full advantage of the short field and turnover — scoring their first touchdown of the game. They never lost the lead, either.

An interesting twist is that ESPN aired video of a sideline argument between Cousins and Diggs, with the Vikings quarterback admitting he didn’t diagnose the coverage properly.

“I didn’t see the backside corner,” Cousins appeared to have said.

“I didn’t see the backside Corner” They never do! pic.twitter.com/Es36zIFcjJ — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) December 24, 2019

Well, at least he was honest. Unfortunately for the Vikings, he played poorly in the 23-10 loss, and any hopes of winning the NFC North title went up in flames.