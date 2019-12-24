Tre'Davious White has funny Instagram reply to Tom Brady's flex about key block

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went viral when he “risked it all” during Sunday’s game against the Bills, venturing outside the pocket and throwing his body around on one particular play in the divisional showdown.

And while he’s known for his ability to sling the ball all over the field, he can apparently throw a pretty good block as well.

It happened in the second quarter of the game, when Brady handed the ball off to Rex Burkhead, who flipped it to N’Keal Harry on a trick play. Brady then threw a block on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, springing his teammate to pick up a sizable gain on the play.

And he made sure to flex about it, which he did on Instagram soon after the game ended.

White wasn’t thrilled about being on the other end of that, though. Here’s what he had to say as a comment.

This just adds to the juice a potential playoff showdown between the two teams could have.