The New York Yankees will, once again, be hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, with Michigan State and Wake Forest squaring off in the Bronx on Friday.

And while New Era is a renowned sports brand, Nike produces the Yankees’ uniforms, and we believe it’s only a matter of time until they’re in the mix. It makes too much sense for New Era to be bumped out, in favor of Nike, as this cartoon suggests.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]