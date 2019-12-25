Anthony Davis crashed into Kevin Hart during Lakers game, so LeBron James joined the fun (Video)

All the stars were out for one of the biggest NBA games of the year — the Christmas Day showdown between the Clippers and Lakers — at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Tickets were selling for as high as $15,000, for those who had the money sitting around to be able to watch the game with a courtside view. Apparently, Vegas Dave and former Fox Sports sideline reporter Holly Sonders did, as the new couple was spotted in the first row. Sonders stole the show, wearing an outfit that left little to be desired, which you can check out here.

Comedian Kevin Hart was in the house for the big game as well, and at one point, even became a part of the action. Hart was sitting minding his own business, when Anthony Davis crashed into him throwing the ball toward the basket while fading away. It was a funny moment, as even LeBron James got in on the action afterward as well, joining his teammate.

AD fell on Kevin Hart, and LeBron had to join him 😅 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/VNnR9FPTSY — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 26, 2019

Quite the cast of characters for sure.