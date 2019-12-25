Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 25/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Light/Featherweight
|543
|2
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|419
|3
|2
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|418
|4
|3
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|410
|5
|5
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|331.5
|6
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|321
|7
|7
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|292.5
|8
|9
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|256.5
|9
|10
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|252
|10
|11
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|250.5
|11
|12
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|226.5
|12
|13
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|196.5
|13
|14
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|195
|14
|20
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|186.5
|15
|15
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|184.5
|16
|16
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|177.5
|17
|17
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|176.5
|18
|18
|Rafael Carvalho
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|19
|19
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|171.5
|20
|20
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|171
|21
|22
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|Bantamweight
|167
|22
|23
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|23
|24
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|165.5
|24
|25
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|165
|25
|32
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|151
|26
|26
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|148
|27
|28
|Eduardo Dantas
|Featherweight
|140
|28
|29
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|139.5
|29
|31
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|136.5
|30
|34
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|130.5
|31
|33
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|127.5
|32
|27
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|126.5
|33
|30
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|126
|34
|35
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|125
|35
|36
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|36
|37
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|37
|74
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|104
|38
|38
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|102.5
|39
|NR
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|101
|40
|40
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|100.5
|41
|41
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|92.5
|42
|43
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|92
|43
|44
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|91
|44
|45
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|89
|45
|39
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|87
|46
|62
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|85
|47
|48
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|84
|47
|62
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|84
|49
|49
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|83
|50
|50
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|82.5
|51
|51
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|81.5
|52
|46
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|80
|53
|42
|Derek Campos
|Featherweight
|79
|54
|60
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|76
|54
|245
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|76
|54
|55
|Shawn Bunch
|Featherweight
|76
|54
|203
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|76
|58
|54
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|75.5
|59
|46
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|75
|60
|52
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|74
|61
|91
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|73
|61
|53
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|73
|63
|82
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|72.5
|63
|58
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|65
|59
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|71
|65
|NR
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|71
|67
|61
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|70
|68
|179
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|69.5
|69
|92
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|69
|92
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|67.5
|69
|92
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|72
|64
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|67
|73
|67
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|66
|74
|68
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|74
|57
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|65
|76
|69
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|77
|72
|Mauricio Alonso
|Middleweight
|63
|78
|73
|Hyder Amil
|Featherweight
|62.5
|79
|102
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|79
|75
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|61.5
|81
|126
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|61
|81
|76
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|61
|83
|78
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|60.5
|84
|NR
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|60
|84
|64
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|60
|86
|79
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|59
|87
|80
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|57.5
|87
|80
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|57.5
|89
|67
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|57
|90
|NR
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|56
|91
|164
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|92
|83
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Featherweight
|54
|93
|84
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|53
|93
|70
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|95
|85
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|52.5
|95
|85
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|52.5
|95
|85
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|52.5
|95
|85
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|52.5
|99
|71
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|51.5
|99
|89
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|51.5
|101
|66
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|50.5
|102
|150
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|49.5
|103
|92
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|47.5
|103
|NR
|Christian Edwards
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|103
|NR
|Dalton Rosta
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Nation Gibirck
|Lightweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|47.5
|103
|92
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|47.5
|113
|222
|Keri Taylor Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|114
|NR
|Gabriel Green
|Featherweight
|45
|115
|106
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|44
|116
|NR
|Connor Dixon
|Welterweight
|43
|116
|197
|Patrick Mix
|Bantamweight
|43
|118
|109
|Andre Fialho
|Middleweight
|42
|119
|203
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|41
|119
|203
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|41
|119
|168
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|119
|104
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|41
|123
|113
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|40.5
|124
|116
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|40
|124
|NR
|Killys Mota
|Lightweight
|40
|124
|116
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|40
|127
|116
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|39
|127
|120
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|39
|129
|121
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|38.5
|130
|NR
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|38
|131
|123
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|37.5
|131
|108
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|37.5
|133
|124
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|36.5
|134
|113
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|36
|134
|NR
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|36
|134
|125
|Nekruz Mirkhojaev
|Lightweight
|36
|134
|116
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|36
|138
|126
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|35.5
|139
|131
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|35
|139
|111
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|35
|139
|113
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|35
|142
|128
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|34.5
|142
|128
|Matt Perez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|144
|NR
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|34
|144
|NR
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|34
|146
|132
|Dylan Logan
|Featherweight
|32.5
|146
|132
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|32.5
|148
|134
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|32
|149
|135
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|31.5
|150
|137
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|31
|151
|128
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|30.5
|151
|138
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|153
|139
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|30
|153
|NR
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|30
|153
|NR
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|30
|153
|121
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|30
|153
|NR
|Ryan Hardy Evans
|Welterweight
|30
|158
|141
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|29.5
|158
|141
|Josh Streacker
|Welterweight
|29.5
|158
|141
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|29.5
|158
|NR
|Raz Bring
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|158
|141
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|29.5
|158
|141
|Ricky Furar
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|164
|147
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|29
|165
|148
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|28.5
|165
|107
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|28.5
|165
|148
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|28.5
|168
|150
|AJ Agazarm
|Featherweight
|27.5
|168
|150
|James Barnes
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|168
|245
|Jon Manley
|Welterweight
|27.5
|168
|150
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|168
|150
|Justin Burlinson
|Welterweight
|27.5
|168
|NR
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|27.5
|168
|136
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|175
|157
|Brandon Laroco
|Featherweight
|27
|175
|NR
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|175
|157
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|175
|157
|Jackie Gosh
|Welterweight
|27
|175
|127
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|180
|139
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|26.5
|180
|141
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|26.5
|182
|NR
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|25
|182
|162
|Antonio McKee
|Welterweight
|25
|182
|NR
|Ava Knight
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|182
|162
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|25
|182
|162
|Cal Ellenor
|Bantamweight
|25
|182
|162
|Ian Butler
|Welterweight
|25
|182
|162
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|25
|182
|162
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|25
|182
|245
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Lightweight
|25
|182
|NR
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|25
|182
|162
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|25
|182
|NR
|Ron Becker
|Bantamweight
|25
|182
|162
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|25
|195
|172
|Ashley Reece
|Welterweight
|24.5
|195
|172
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|195
|172
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|24.5
|195
|172
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|24.5
|195
|150
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|24.5
|195
|NR
|Tyree Fortune
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|195
|172
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|24.5
|202
|157
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|24
|203
|177
|Thomas Oswald
|Welterweight
|23
|204
|179
|Adel Altamimi
|Featherweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Andrea Fusi
|Welterweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Dan Cassell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Dominique Wooding
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|George Courtney
|Featherweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Giorgio Pietrini
|Welterweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|James Bennett
|Featherweight
|22.5
|204
|86
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Richard Kiely
|Welterweight
|22.5
|204
|162
|Sunni Imhotep
|Lightweight
|22.5
|204
|179
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|218
|195
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|22
|219
|196
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|21
|220
|177
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|20.5
|221
|197
|Darren Smith
|Lightweight
|20
|221
|197
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|20
|223
|201
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|19
|223
|201
|Frans Mlambo
|Bantamweight
|19
|223
|NR
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|19
|226
|203
|Aaron Chalmers
|Lightweight
|18
|226
|NR
|E.J. Brooks
|Welterweight
|18
|226
|197
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|18
|229
|209
|James Bochnovic
|Middleweight
|17.5
|230
|NR
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|231
|203
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|16
|232
|188
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|14.5
|232
|NR
|Dustin Barca
|Lightweight
|14.5
|232
|211
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|14.5
|232
|211
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|14.5
|232
|55
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|14.5
|232
|211
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|14.5
|232
|211
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|14.5
|232
|211
|Robert Morrow
|Middleweight
|14.5
|240
|NR
|Jeremy Petley
|Lightweight
|13.5
|241
|216
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweight
|13
|241
|216
|Pat Casey
|Lightweight
|13
|243
|NR
|Robert Whiteford
|Featherweight
|12
|243
|NR
|Shane Campbell
|Welterweight
|12
|245
|197
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|246
|219
|Joseph Holmes
|Welterweight
|10
|246
|219
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|10
|246
|219
|Luis Erives
|Lightweight
|10
|246
|219
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|10
|246
|NR
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|10
|246
|219
|Walter Pugliesi
|Welterweight
|10
|252
|224
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|9.5
|252
|229
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|252
|NR
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|9.5
|252
|NR
|Kevin Fryer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|252
|224
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|257
|226
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|258
|229
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Featherweight
|5
|258
|229
|John Beneduce
|Featherweight
|5
|258
|229
|John Mercurio
|Welterweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|5
|258
|229
|Peter Ishiguro
|Featherweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|5
|258
|NR
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|5
|269
|227
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|4.5
|269
|208
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|269
|NR
|Demetrius Plaza
|Welterweight
|4.5
|269
|235
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|4.5
|269
|235
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|269
|235
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|4.5
|269
|NR
|Sean Clements
|Lightweight
|4.5
|276
|240
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|276
|240
|David Duran
|Bantamweight
|4
|278
|243
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|3.5
|278
|243
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|280
|245
|Adam Gustab
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|Albert Gonzales
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|245
|Azunna Anyanwu
|Heavyweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Brandon Bender
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|Brandon Medina
|Bantamweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Brandon Pieper
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Bryson Bolohao
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Chris Cisneros
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|245
|Craig Fairley
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Damian Frankiewicz
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Dominic Clark
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|245
|Elias Anderson
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|222
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|280
|245
|Fred Freeman
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|NR
|George Tokkos
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|245
|Gerald Harris
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Gustavo Wurlitzer
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|245
|Hesdy Gerges
|Heavyweight
|0
|280
|245
|Hracho Darpinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|245
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Jacob Landin
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|John Redmond
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|240
|Jonathan Santa Maria
|Bantamweight
|0
|280
|245
|Jorge Juarez
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|Justin Roswell
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Karl Abrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|280
|245
|Keith Berry
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|245
|Keith McCabe
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|245
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|245
|Kona Oliveira
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|245
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Lucas Borges
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|245
|Luis Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Mario Navarro
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|Martin Hudson
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|245
|Mike Jasper
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|245
|Nathan Stolen
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|245
|Rodolfo Rocha
|Welterweight
|0
|280
|245
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|245
|Roman Salazar
|Bantamweight
|0
|280
|245
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|280
|245
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|245
|Ryan Walker
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Sabriye Sengul
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|280
|245
|Sam Slater
|Lightweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Spencer Higa
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Tevin Dyce
|Bantamweight
|0
|280
|245
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Tom Mearns
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|0
|280
|NR
|Tyler Beneke
|Featherweight
|0
|280
|245
|Wanderlei Silva
|Heavyweight
|0
|280
|245
|Will Lavine
|Middleweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
