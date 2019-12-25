Ben Simmons embarrasses Ersan Ilyasova with sick Euro step (Video)

76er star Ben Simmons is one of the toughest players to stop once he gets going in the open floor, due to his speed and quickness — as well as his ability to finish at the rim.

And while Bucks big man Ersan Ilyasova may be a veteran, who has been in the league for quite some time, he learned that lesson during Wednesday’s Christmas Day matchup.

Simmons drove the lane, with only Ilyasova standing between him and the basket, which wasn’t enough to stop him. The Sixers young star used a Euro step move to completely blow by Ilyasova, then calmly laid the ball up and in.

He makes it look easy.