Booker T on Christian Being Underrated

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He is famous for winning the WCW Title 5-times. He had an awesome career in the WWE after Vince McMahon bought the WCW. He is currently working as an analyst at WWE Backstage. He recently held a Q and A Session where has answered a few questions that he received on social media.

This time, he revealed who he thought had the best chemistry with him in the ring. “In the WWE, the best chemistry would have been my partner right here on the show, Christian,” Booker T answered. “Me and that guy-man, we made some beautiful music together back in the day.

“Not a better guy that you could have on the road and working with you as well because when you’re working, it’s all about teamwork; watching one’s back.” Booker T also stated that Christian is one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time.

“Christian was the best,” Booker T stated. “One of the most underrated Superstars in history in WWE.” Christian used to regularly work with Chris Jericho. Jericho is currently working for AEW. Christian is not an active wrestler these days.

Besides working with Jericho, he also worked with Edge and even has is own podcast with him these days. It is called the E&C Pod of Awesomeness and is followed by many of Edge and Christian’s fans.