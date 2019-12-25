BYU screwed by referees on field goal that was clearly good in loss to Hawaii (Video)

The NFL and NCAA continue to make excuses for their officials regarding blown calls during games, talking about how fast the game is, among other aspects that can come into play.

But that logic doesn’t always apply, especially during special teams downs, when the ball is often up in the air for quite some time, and the game actually slows down.

That’s what happened during Tuesday’s So-Fi Hawaii Bowl, when BYU appeared to have gotten screwed on a questionable play.

It was interesting, because Hawaii was essentially the “home” team in the game, and a blatant blown call went their way. The play in question happened in the fourth quarter, when BYU attempted to make a field goal. However, the referees ruled that the kick was no good.

Still, it sure appeared as if the ball went through the uprights. You be the judge.

You are a multi billion dollar business that doesn’t pay its employees and have clearly embraced gambling. Explain yourself ⁦@NCAA⁩ pic.twitter.com/hKq53RBjfq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 25, 2019

Awful call. That kick was good.