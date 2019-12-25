Jaylen Brown shows off insane handles, drains ridiculous shot in win over Raptors (Video)

No one expected Jaylen Brown to be the best player on the court to begin the Christmas Day slate, in the matchup between the Raptors and Celtics, given how many stars were on each team.

And yet, that’s exactly what happened.

Brown led all scorers in the game with 30 points, but most importantly, he did so on an extremely efficient 10-of-13 shooting performance.

He also put the moves on poor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on one particular play, and it was fun to watch. Brown went between his legs to change direction and get Hollis-Jefferson off balance, then did another crossover, to set himself up for a difficult jumper — which he perfectly drained.

JAYLEN BROWN SHAKES INTO THE JUMPER! 😱👀 27 PTS, 9-10 FGM, 4-4 3PM for JB at the end of the 3rd.#NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/TI5GakKUVm — LIVE on ABC: MIL@PHI (@NBA) December 25, 2019

Sick moves.