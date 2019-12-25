Joe Burrow's clutch shooting lifts LSU over Oklahoma in basketball challenge (Video)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is an incredible arm talent, and he simply can do it all. He’s already drawn comparisons to Tom Brady, given that he can make all the necessary throws and sling it all over the field. And, most importantly, he’s unbelievably accurate — fitting the ball into tight windows, which is something that most young signal-callers really struggle with.

But not Burrow, who led LSU to a huge road win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa roughly one month ago, which helped put his team in the College Football Playoff. They’ll square off against Oklahoma on Saturday, but in the meantime, the two did battle on the basketball court, in a shooting challenge.

And, sure enough, it was Burrow who won it for his team, draining a few shots with ease.

The @LSUfootball team beats Oklahoma in tonight’s shooting challenge behind a clutch performance by QB Joe Burrow! K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Raydarious Jones and Terrace Marshall, Jr. made up the entire team. TE Stephen Sullivan w/ honorable mention as the ball boy. pic.twitter.com/MmJwwMoIFm — Emily Villere Dixon (@emilyvdixon) December 26, 2019

Is there anything Burrow can’t do?