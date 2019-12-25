Look: James Harden rocks awesome Christmas-themed suit, shorts before game

Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the best NBA players to ever suit up and play on Christmas Day, and this year, he’s averaged 38.6 points heading into Wednesday’s showdown with the Warriors at Chase Center — the most of anyone in NBA history up to this point.

And we all know that clothes make the man, and it’s important to dress the part. Harden has a keen fashion sense, and he’s well aware of that.

He rolled into Chase Center rocking a salmon-colored suit, with shorts instead of pants, for Christmas. It was quite the look, and you’ll want to check it out below.

Festive look by the bearded star right there.