Rapid Recap: Celtics deliver a Christmas gift: a rare win in Toronto

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
The Celtics hadn’t won in Toronto since April 2015, but their 8-game losing streak there is over now thanks to a dominating 118-102 victory in which they answered every Raptors challenge. Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points on phenomenal shooting (10-of-13 and 5-of-7 threes).
For the Raptors, Fred Van Vleet led with 27 points and Chris Boucher added 24 off the bench. The Raptors were shorthanded, without Pascal Siakim, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell. For the Cs, Marcus Smart was there but still not ready after his double eye infections. Gordon Hayward returned to active status and started with Theis, Kemba and The Jays.
It didn’t begin well, but that changed in a hurry.
Once Boston took the lead at 15-14, they never fell behind again.
Notable:
Second quarter highlights:
Toronto outscored Boston by a point in the second, but at halftime the Cs still had a solid lead.
Third quarter.
The Celtics led by 12 when Fred Van Vleet’s three cut it to 9, but Kemba answered immediately with his own three to restore the cushion – that was a pattern throughout the game.
Jaylen then caught fire: he made all 5 shots he took (3 of them triples) and had 16 points and 4 rebounds in the period.
Raptors began the fourth in a full-court press and scored 5 quick points, but Brad Wanamaker and Tatum combined for 6 straight to give Boston its largest lead to that point at 94-74.
Some drama: this Tatum jam popped back out and was disallowed for offensive basket inference. Brad challenged the call, and won.
Boston finished at 50% shooting (42.4% from three), while Toronto lagged behind at 47.5% (and 34.8%). The Celts have now won four straight.
