Rapid Recap: Celtics deliver a Christmas gift: a rare win in Toronto

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics hadn’t won in Toronto since April 2015, but their 8-game losing streak there is over now thanks to a dominating 118-102 victory in which they answered every Raptors challenge. Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points on phenomenal shooting (10-of-13 and 5-of-7 threes).

FINAL: Celtics 118, Raptors 102 🎄

☘️ Brown: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

☘️ Walker: 22 PTS, 4 AST

☘️ Hayward: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL

☘️ Theis: 13 PTS, 6 REB

☘️ Kanter: 12 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/0Jnte7AUIQ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 25, 2019

Jaylen Brown (30 points) becomes the first Celtics player to score 30+ points on the road on Christmas Day since Rajon Rondo did so on Dec. 25, 2011 at NYK — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) December 25, 2019

For the Raptors, Fred Van Vleet led with 27 points and Chris Boucher added 24 off the bench. The Raptors were shorthanded, without Pascal Siakim, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell. For the Cs, Marcus Smart was there but still not ready after his double eye infections. Gordon Hayward returned to active status and started with Theis, Kemba and The Jays.

It didn’t begin well, but that changed in a hurry.

And almost as quickly, the Celtics have answered with a 9-0 run. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 25, 2019

Once Boston took the lead at 15-14, they never fell behind again.

After trailing the #Raptors 10-0, the #Celtics went on a 28-9 run to end Q1 with a 28-19 lead#NBAXmas — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 25, 2019

Notable:

I'm sure Grant was just pump-faking the Ghost of Christmas Past. pic.twitter.com/W6rnqa9AuB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 25, 2019

#NEBHInjuryReport Grant Williams suffered a right index finger dislocation. It has been corrected and x-rays were negative. He is available to return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2019

Early Romeo Langford minutes even with Hayward back. Promising sign for how well rookie looked over the last two games. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 25, 2019

Rough start for Tatum. He's just 1-10 so far. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 25, 2019

Kanter is currently leading both teams in both points and rebounds — Ben Hayes (@BenHayes212) December 25, 2019

Second quarter highlights:

JB hits the deep three

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲@metrobyTMobile) pic.twitter.com/7KYol6GKeZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 25, 2019

Picture perfect fast break pic.twitter.com/0yLVz1dRtf — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 25, 2019

🏀 movement on point pic.twitter.com/lixmzUEjpJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2019

Toronto outscored Boston by a point in the second, but at halftime the Cs still had a solid lead.

Celtics up 55-47 at the half. Walker – 13 points

Kanter – 12 points, 6 rebounds

Brown – 11 points

Tatum – 2 points, 1-10 shooting

Celtics – 8 offensive rebounds, 50% shooting Boucher – 13 points

VanVleet – 10 points

Ibaka – 8 points, 7 rebounds

Raptors – 10 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 25, 2019

Third quarter.

Five assists for Gordon Hayward so far. This one was great. pic.twitter.com/IEIxxAir2Y — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) December 25, 2019

Celtics are 11-of-20 from 3-point range. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 25, 2019

Celtics’ offense looks so different with Gordon Hayward. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) December 25, 2019

The Celtics led by 12 when Fred Van Vleet’s three cut it to 9, but Kemba answered immediately with his own three to restore the cushion – that was a pattern throughout the game.

Jaylen then caught fire: he made all 5 shots he took (3 of them triples) and had 16 points and 4 rebounds in the period.

This is how Jaylen Brown finished off his 16-point 3rd quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/6oqIv7Pk6Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2019

End of 3Q: Celtics 88, Raptors 69

☘️ Brown: 27 PTS (9-10, 4-4, 5-6), 5 REB

☘️ Walker: 20 PTS (5 3PM)

☘️ Kanter: 12 PTS, 11 REB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 25, 2019

Raptors began the fourth in a full-court press and scored 5 quick points, but Brad Wanamaker and Tatum combined for 6 straight to give Boston its largest lead to that point at 94-74.

Plumber Brad making PLAYS pic.twitter.com/9pdjE6Kmy9 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 25, 2019

Some drama: this Tatum jam popped back out and was disallowed for offensive basket inference. Brad challenged the call, and won.

That hoop needs to get in the Christmas spirit 😐 pic.twitter.com/iK28opndlh — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 25, 2019

And the call was, in fact, overturned. Goaltending on Chris Boucher. Made basket. Raptors ball, down 20, with 8:52 remaining. https://t.co/98IrlKCM6e — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 25, 2019

Boston finished at 50% shooting (42.4% from three), while Toronto lagged behind at 47.5% (and 34.8%). The Celts have now won four straight.

