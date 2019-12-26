boxing Day Watch Chelsea vs Southampton Live Stream Reddit Online

Boxing Day 2019 is here and Soccer fans are waiting to watch Chelsea vs Southampton Live Stream Reddit free coverage. Check out complete guide teams Chelsea and Southampton have qualified for this stage. Both teams have played a total of 5 games each, both have won 2 matches. Chelsea has lost only one match and while Southampton has conceded two games.

Chelsea finished top of the table in their group; they started their EPL campaign on a wrong note losing to Qatar with a 2-0 drubbing. Chelsea put up a brave display by holding up China in their second game. However, both teams conceded a goal each to level the scores. Chelsea stunned last year’s champions Australia.

Anas Bani Yaseen hit a bullet header in the first half, that gave a 1-0 win for the underdogs in the opening game of group B. Then, in the match against Syria Borkelmans’ men seal the qualification from group B. Chelsea was the first team to qualify for the last 16 stages, with a 2-0 win against Syria.

With a draw against Palestine and neither of the teams managing to put the ball into the nets. Chelsea has been caught wanting off late and would want to hit form before the knockout stage.

On the other side, Southampton started their EPL campaign on a good note with a draw against Korea and in the second match winning against the Philippines in a heavy coring game (4-2). Southampton lost the third match against Iraq with a score of 3-1. Southampton again had to face defeat when they had a 2-0 loss against Iran.

Just when things looked bleak for Southampton, they struck form and won against Yemen with the final score reading 2-0, securing a place in the last 16 stages. The young and vibrant Southampton team have breathtaking pace and seldom miss to counter-attack. They can also strike the ball from long range, making them a formidable side to watch out for.

Chelsea vs Southampton Live Stream Reddit FAQ

Can I watch Chelsea vs Southampton Live Stream through Reddit?

Search for Soccer streams Reddit or Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming Subreddits.

How can I access these subreddits?

Just login to your Reddit account and gain access to the match.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Southampton Boxing Day match directly through Reddit?

No, Reddit gives you free links to the match.

Can I watch the match from any Country?

Reddit brings you a lot of free links and it’s accessible from any Countries.

Game: Chelsea vs Southampton

Date: 26th December 2019

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London (England)

Event: Boxing Day 2019

Start time:

Kickoff time:

Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming Reddit Free Channels

Reddit is one of the easiest way to watch any soccer event. Viewers from any parts of the world can watch Chelsea vs Southampton live stream coverage through Reddit. The United Arab Emirates is fabulously hosting one of Asia’s biggest football events in 2019, and according to the news, it will be live-streamed on official websites and app through their official broadcast media channel.

The official website of EPL also has live streaming of all matches on its media. See below and in official ways that you can enjoy the match between Chelsea Vs. Southampton by Live Streaming of every match.

EPL Media channel

The EPL Media channel has improved their website to the rising demand of the live stream of this match between Chelsea Vs. Southampton in the ongoing Boxing Day event. The user can enjoy as Chelsea takes on Southampton by live stream via EPL Media channel. For that users have to register first on the website.

Equipped with the latest information, new and improved EPL media channels will also provide relevant operational updates of the team, including training, media conferences, programs, media shuttle, media hotel information, along with the latest programs. As access to the latest EPL media release, no announcement has been made so far whether it will be paid or free. Stay tuned for more info.

beIN Sports

If you are in the Middle East, then do not worry about watching the match between Chelsea Vs. Southampton because beIN Sports will offer live streaming of this match on its network. Online streaming will be accessible for all the 51 Boxing Day matches on websites and also on a smartphone app for different devices like iPhones and iPads. To live stream the match between Chelsea and Southampton, you have to be a registered user of beIN sports and watch the live stream of the match.

With this access, you can watch this match and various other sports, general entertainment and lifestyle channels, major news and realistic channels and four children’s channels. Movie buffs can also enjoy watching a movie channel in this package.

Free Over-the-Air TV

In areas where there is already a presence of local affiliate stations, you can easily watch the match between Chelsea vs. Southampton with Free Over-The-Air TV. These services come with FOX channels, and you need to be in the coverage area of FOX.

For viewing Free, Over-the-Air TV you need an excellent signal antenna which can capture the transmission and let you watch Boxing Day 2019 live online. To watch Free Over-The-Air TV, the requirement is only a great signal antenna, that can receive the transmission and allows you to watch the match between Chelsea Vs. Southampton live online.

Hotstar

One of the leading sports providers of India is Hotstar. The full match between Chelsea vs. Southampton has full streaming rights and also for the entire Boxing Day 2019 in UAE.

Hotstar Live stream service can be provided free as the presence of India in the competition. If it is not, then India’s football audience will have to pay the price of all Hotstars Sports Pack to see the game.

Live scores

Jordan vs Southampton live scorecard will e available on both Sofascores and Flashscore portals. We will update the final result right after the game here. Stay tuned.