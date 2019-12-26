day 1 IIHF World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Live Stream Reddit Free

Moving on to the opening day of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. It’s time to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Live Streaming online, check out all channels and guides below. As and when we are entering round 2 of the IIHF playoffs, fans and team players are equally excited. Of course, we saw a stunning round one of the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships where each team showed their sheer class and excellence. This time, it’s time for round 2, and online fans must be willing to find ways to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online.

The World Juniors event is the 44th one where different fantastic Hockey players will compete with each other. The event is taking place in the country the Czech Republic and the fans are expected to come in huge numbers. Additionally, for the people who want to watch online, we have got for them the best ways to watch IIHF World Juniors Live Stream.

Talking about the start and the end date of the IIHF World Juniors event, it will commence on the 26th of January and will run until January 5th, 2020. This is probably not the very first time when the country is hosting the event.

IIHF World Juniors Live Day 1

Let’s check out the online coverage, time, date, and venue for Day 1 of IIHF World Juniors 2020 below.

Date Matches Time (ET) Live Stream 26th December 2019 Switzerland vs Kazakhstan 9 AM Watch Here 26th December 2019 Czech Republic vs Russia 9 AM Watch Here 26th December 2019 Sweden vs Finland 1 PM Watch Here 26th December 2019 Canada vs United States 1 PM Watch Here

Coming down towards the structure of this excellent hockey event, it consists of two groups where each group consists of 8 teams. Every team will play the other team in his group where each team will play a total of 7 games.

Again, the top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, and the bottom two teams take their way towards IIHF Division 1.

As for the Hockey fans, they must have brought their tickets. But, the world is huge, and millions of online hockey fans must be waiting for this mega event to take place.

Therefore, let’s come along as we will show you the following ways to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online:

Event World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Dates 20th December 2019 to 5th January 2020 Host Ostravar Aréna and Werk Arena Total Teams 10 Live Stream Watch Here

Official Broadcast Channels

Watch Without Cable

Watch Using Social Media

Using VPN

Watching Using Mobile

IIHF World Juniors 2020 FAQ

Here are some important points to remember before watching IIHF final game in 2020. Check out below.

Who all are playing?

We have 10 teams participating for the World Juniors Ice hockey championship 2020.

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovakia

Kazakhstan

United States

Russia

Canada

Czech Republic

Germany

When it starts?

The live coverage of the match begins at 1 p.m. ET on 26th December 2020.

Where to stream the match live?

Just follow our channels below to watch the finals below.

Who will win?

Both teams are in top form and its difficult to predict a winner.

World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live streaming channels

Bringing you the best ways for viewing the entire World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020, we have done extensive research in this case. We have brought the free along with paid services which can give you the chance for distinguishing and choosing the best one.

Given below are the best possible ways to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream.

Official Broadcasters for IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Online

Canada will face-off against the Czech Republic and Russia will play Finland for the last spot in the gold medal match. After the exciting match between Russia and Finland, the Finnish third-period goal from Marko Anttila advanced the team to the WHC final.

Of course, bringing you the official broadcasters of IIHF event, these are the most traditional ways of watching the hockey event.

We have jotted down the most important broadcaster names along with country names so that you won’t find any issue, whatsoever.

NHL Network: Official Broadcaster

For the online sports fans who live in the United States of America, they can simply opt for the NHL Network. Yes, the service offers to stream hockey matches right from the comfort of your offices and homes.

Plus, with the NHL Network, the streaming quality has always been better than the rest. Here, you can stream almost every single hockey match and you will get outstanding quality for every single game.

Additionally, with the NHL Network, the device support has also been on the better side. Here, you can use almost every single device and you will get an all-round support

All you need here is to pay for the subscription package and then you can go ahead and watch IIHF World Juniors Live Stream, the online way.

Belarus: Belarus TV

Croatia: Arena Sport

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Czech Republic: AMC Sport 1

Hungary: AMC Sport 1

Ireland: Premier Sports

Kazakhstan: Qazsport

Kosovo: Arena Sport

Lithuania: LRT

Montenegro: Arena Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Poland: TVP

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC Sport 1

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia & Sport TV

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

Visualizing the official broadcasters from a distance, you will see that the Arena Sports is the major broadcaster. It delivering transmission to various countries and seems to have partnered with the IIF committee.

Now, let’s move ahead and unwrap the best and possible ways to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream without cable.

Brilliant Ways to Watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships live stream free without Cable

The World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 final gold medal match will stream at 8:15 pm (2:15 pm ET) on Sunday, May 26th where we can see Finland and Canada locking their horns to stun the each other achieving the victory. The IIHF fans are expecting some thriller in the finals as the preparations of both the teams are on.

So, if you don’t have a cable connection and still like watching the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, you can opt for different online services. Yes, the services may consume subscription charges, but the video quality they deliver is above par.

Therefore, without wasting any time, let’s go through each and every services/channel for watching World Junior Ice Hockey Championships online.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

1. Sling TV

Talking about one of the cheapest and best streaming services will bring the Sling TV into the limelight. Yes, over the years, the company is delivering streaming packages where the basic package starts from $25 per month.

With the basic package, you get around 30+ channels, and each channel offers high definition video quality. Also, you can even choose from other subscription plans of Sling TV whereas the price is kept to the lowest extent.

Additionally, Sling TV even offers a massive 7-Days free trial period. During the trial period, you can test their service and if things fall into place, purchase the package and watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream, cord cutter way.

2. PlayStation Vue

Despite offering slightly higher pricing plans, PlayStation Vue delivers quality in each of their packages. Their package pricing starts from $45 per month where you can access to around 45 HD quality channels.

Also, the company even offers an exclusive VOD functionality if you can slightly increase your budget. Even more, if you are not willing to pay beforehand, PlayStation Vue delivers a 5-Days free trial.

During the free period, test each and everything about the PlayStation Vue, video quality along with essential features. Lastly, if you are satisfied by their servicing and video quality, you can go ahead and opt for their premium paid plans.

3. Fubo TV

Willing to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream using a simple sports streaming service? Choose Fubo TV as your savior. Indeed, the company has been offering streaming services for years, and even today, they seem to be even better than yesterday.

At present, Fubo TV has raised their pricing where the starter pack comes at $54.99 per month. In the starter package, you can get tons of online news, entertainment along with sports channels.

Also, if you can pay just $5 per month extra, you can have access to the exclusive VOD service of Fubo TV.

Last but not least, like other companies, Fubo TV also offers a 7-days free trial period. Test their video quality, services, features and then opt for a premium paid plan.

[Sign up for fuboTV here!]

4. Hulu TV

Currently, a not so popular streaming service, Hulu TV is busy transforming their services for better user experience. As of now, the company is offering streaming packages at $35 per month where you get some perfect packages.

Also, they offer different exclusive channels along with VOD functionality. If you want to avail other features apart from just viewing, Hulu TV has got plenty of them.

Even more, with Hulu TV, all you require is a good speed internet connection along with a compatible device. After which, you can just tune in to your sports channel and watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online.

5. YouTube TV

Starting their journey along with Hulu TV, YouTube TV has become one of the most popular streaming services. Currently, their pricing package starts from $45 per month with which you can have access to unlimited sports and other entertainment channels.

Also, YouTube TV demands a higher speed internet connection. Therefore, make sure to have one before choosing YouTube TV’s streaming services.

Additionally, YouTube TV doesn’t offer any sort of free trial period. Therefore, you will need to research thoroughly before opting for their services.

Watch IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream Online Using Social Media

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship 2020 is coming to a close. The finals will take place on 26th of May, 2020 at Kosice and Bratislava, in Slovakia at 2 PM ET. The two group winners, Canada, the top-ranked team and the 26-time IIHF Championships and Russia are the favourites of the fans.

Keeping aside different online services and the official broadcasters, there is still one category which offers streaming free of cost. Yes, it is 2020, and the boom of social media is growing rapidly.

Be it Facebook, Reddit, or other social media platforms, watching World Junior Ice Hockey Championships wouldn’t have been much more comfortable without social media platforms.

Therefore, let’s move ahead and unwrap the brilliant social media platforms that can help you watch the IIF World Championship.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

1. Facebook

Bringing you the most used social media platform, you can use Facebook to stream the entire World Junior Ice Hockey Championships online. With Facebook, all you require is a Facebook account and an intention to search for live streaming channels.

Indeed, there are pages and people on Facebook that must be delivering online links for watching the World IIF Championship.

Your work is more straightforward in this case. Go ahead, research thoroughly and you will definitely come across links that will be working and offering streaming.

2. Twitter

Right after Facebook, Twitter is yet another platform used by over a billion people. Aside’s from tweeting on the walls of your favorite celebrities, you can use Twitter on your advantage.

On Twitter, you can find specific people or pages that are actually offering streaming links of IIF World Championship. Although, since the links will be free streaming ones, you might have to compromise on the video quality of sports matches.

Therefore, if you avail a high-speed internet connection, you can sign up for twitter account, find links and watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream.

3. YouTube

Finally, among the social media platforms, YouTube TV has been offering free streaming services for over a decade now.

Indeed, they offer clearer transmission where you only need a good speed internet connection and a compatible device.

On YouTube, you can search for ‘World Junior Ice Hockey Championships online streaming’ and suggestions will be delivered. Also, while finding the best channel, it will consume some time but once found, you can easily watch the entire World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online.

World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Live Stream Reddit

One of the most underrated social media platforms, Reddit is a must-to-have application on your Smartphone or laptop. Since it’s a free social media platform, all you require is to sign up for Reddit account and search for streaming links.

Now, the concept of Reddit is a little bit different where you will need to enter different Subreddit groups.

After which, you will see people posting different links. Opt for the best one, do trial and error and you will definitely land up with the best working link.

Best VPN’s to help Watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Live Online

If you live in regions where geo-restrictions are on the rise, you may find it difficult to watch streaming of World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 streaming.

Thankfully, using VPN’s, you can bypass any level of geo-restriction and start watching the event without an issue.

Using a VPN, not only you can bypass the security metrics. But, you can also become anonymous throughout the browsing and streaming process.

Therefore, let’s come along as we are about to unwrap the best VPN’s to help you watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW , BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Sling TV, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

2. NordVPN

Talking about the all-time famous VPN will bring the NordVPN into the limelight. Since years, NordVPN has been standing heads strong where they are delivering quality VPN services.

Coming down towards their pricing, they are offering services at $11.95 per month. Though the pricing is on the higher side, NordVPN gives all-around support. Ranging from reliability to security, you can trust NordVPN while browsing anonymously.

Even more, using NordVPN, you will not face much network issue whereas you just need a quality internet connection and a compatible device.

3. SaferVPN

Coming into the list of the top 3 VPN’s is no sort of a joke. Yes, SaferVPN as a company has worked really hard to achieve such a massive platform.

Their package pricing is pretty affordable where you can avail VPN’s at just $4.99 per month. At this pricing, you can access to almost each and every feature of SaferVPN.

To watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online, you need to do simpler things. Opt for SaferVPN affordable packages, choose a particular server and start streaming the entire match, with grace and comfort.

4. Private VPN

Last but not least, Private VPN is yet another cost-effective way for streaming the whole World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 online. Also, the company offers great services such as reliability, security where you will not face much connection loss.

Their package plan starts from $7.62 per month where you can even test their services in the trial period.

After which, you can connect with the USA server and watch the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships online with passion and happiness.

Steps to Watch IIHF World Juniors Hockey Championship 2020 live stream using a VPN

Firstly, you will have to choose any of the above VPN service providers. Make sure to research thoroughly before choosing one. Once you have signed up for any of the above VPN Service providers, connect the VPN to a nearby server that doesn’t come under geo-restrictions. In searching for the severs, you may require a prior knowledge so as to which regions are not blocking World Junior Ice Hockey Championships streaming. After you have identified the same, choose respective server whereas the connection process is much simpler. Now, go straight towards the IIHF YouTube Channel using the web browser or through your Streaming YouTube application. Finally, if you have done each and every step correctly, you will have no issue for watching the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 online. However, if you are choosing VPN’s other than the above ones, make sure that they offer multiple device support.

Watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Online on Mobile

Eager to watch the entire World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 using your Smartphone? We have got one brilliant option for you.

By opting for the IIHF YouTube Channel, all your difficulties of streaming will vanish in a second. Therefore, using the streaming YouTube application, you can watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream without the need of a laptop or any bulky device.

Even more, while streaming, make sure to have a good speed internet connection where IIHF YouTube channel is perfect for streaming on Smartphones and tablets.

Who will win World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020?

We are making a poll to make it easy for voting and predicting the winners of 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Championship.

IIHF 2020 Results/Scores

Let’s check out the results of IIHF Ice Hockey Championship 2020 below.

10th May 2019

Finland 3 Canada 1

Slovakia 4 United States 1

Russia 5 Norway 2

Czech Republic 5 Sweden 2

11th May 2019

Denmark 5 France 4 (SO)

Germany 3 Great Britain 1

Finland 4 Slovakia 2

Switzerland 9 Italy 0

Latvia 5 Austria 2

Czech Republic 7 Norway 2

18th May 2020 Schedule

Denmark vs. United States: 6 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany: 10 a.m. ET

Great Britain vs. Slovakia: 2 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Russia: 6 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Norway: 10 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Switzerland: 2 p.m. ET

17th May 2019

France vs. Slovakia: 10 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Great Britain: 2 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Norway: 10 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Italy: 2 p.m. ET

15th May 2019

United States vs. Great Britain: 10 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Slovakia: 2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Norway: 10 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Italy: 2 p.m. ET

IIHF – 14th May 2019

Great Britain vs. Denmark: 10 a.m. ET

Germany vs. France: 2 p.m. ET

Italy vs. Latvia: 10 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Austria: 2 p.m. ET

IIHF – 13th May 2020 Schedule

United States vs. Finland: 10 a.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Canada: 2 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Czech Republic: 10 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Sweden: 2 p.m. ET

12th May 2020 Schedule

United States vs. France at 6 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Germany at 10 a.m. ET

Great Britain vs. Canada at 2 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Austria at 6 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Sweden at 10 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET

10th May 2020 Schedule

IIHF World Championship Ice Hockey kick-off on Friday, 10th May 2020. We have four matches today. Canada will face Finland followed by Great Britain vs Germany match starting at 10:15 a.m ET. Let’s check out the full schedule for today below.

Timings are in ET:

Finland vs. Canada: 10:15 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Norway: 10:15 a.m. ET

USA vs. Slovakia: 2:15 p.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Sweden: 2:15 p.m

Results and scores

We will be updating scores and results in daily here.

Day 1:

Finland 3 Canada 1

Slovakia 4 United States 1

Russia 5 Norway 2

The Czech Republic 5 Sweden 2

IIHF World Championship Teams 2019

Here is the list of teams participating in IIHF 2020.

Slovakia

Austria

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Latvia

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

Great Britain

Italy

Rosters of all teams

Check out full rosters of World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Ice Hockey.

Canada Team

Goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils; Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers; Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins. Defensemen: Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators; Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators; Brandon Montour, Buffalo Sabres; Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers; Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils; Troy Stecher, Vancouver Canucks; Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Forwards: Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings; Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning; Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers; Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus Blue Jackets; Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks; Mathieu Joseph, Tampa Bay Lightning; Tyson Jost, Colorado Avalanche; Anthony Mantha, Detroit Red Wings; Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights; Jared McCann, Pittsburgh Penguins; Sam Reinhart, Buffalo Sabres; Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights; Dylan Strome, Chicago Blackhawks; Kyle Turris, Nashville Predators.

Denmark

Goalies: Sebastian Dahm, Iserlohn, GER; Patrick Galbraith, Sonderjyske, DNK; Simon Nielsen, Herning, DNK Defensemen: Phillip Bruggisser, Krefeld, GER; Jesper Jensen, Jokerit, KHL; Nicholas Jensen, Bremerhaven, GER; Oliver Larsen, IK Pantern, SWE-2 (2020 draft eligible); Stefan Lassen, Almtuna, SWE-2; Markus Lauridsen, HV 71, SHL; Oliver Lauridsen, Jokerit, KHL Forwards: Mathias Bau, Hershey, AHL (Washington Capitals); Mikkel Boedker, Ottawa Senators; Lars Eller, Washington Capitals; Julian Jakobsen, Aalborg, GER; Jesper Jensen, Skelleftea, SHL; Nicklas Jensen, Jokerit, KHL; Morten Madsen, Timra, SHL; Nikolai Meyer, Sodertalje, SWE-2; Nick Olesen, IK Pantern, SHL; Morten Poulsen, Herning, DNK; Peter Regin, Jokerit, KHL; Frederik Storm, Malmo, SHL

Finland

Goalies: Kevin Lankinen, Rockford, AHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Juho Olkinuora, Pelicans, FIN; Veini Vehvilainen, Karpat, FIN (Columbus Blue Jackets). Defensemen: Jani Hakanpaa, Karpat, FIN; Henri Jokiharju, Chicago Blackhawks; Oliwer Kaski, Pelicans, FIN; Miika Koivisto, Dynamo Moscow, KHL; Mikko Lehtonen, HV 71, SHL; Petteri Lindbohm, Lausanne, SUI; Niko Mikkola, San Antonio, AHL (St. Louis Blues); Atte Ohtamaa, Karpat, FIN. Forwards: Marko Anttila, Jokerit, KHL; Arttu Ilomaki, Lukko, FIN; Kaapo Kakko, TPS, FIN (2020 draft eligible); Joel Kiviranta, Sport, FIN; Kristian Kuusela, Tappara, FIN; Juho Lammikko, Florida Panthers; Eetu Luostarinen, KalPa, FIN; Sakari Manninen, Jokerit, KHL; Niko Ojamaki, Tappara, FIN; Harri Pesonen, Langnau, SUI; Toni Rajala, Biel, SUI; Jere Sallinen, Orebro, SHL; Veli-Matti Savinainen, Kunlun Red Star, KHL; Juhani Tyrvainen, HIFK, FIN.

France

Goalies: Florian Hardy, Angers, FRA; Sebastian Ylonen, Anglet, FRA

Defensemen: Florian Chakiachvili, Rouen, FRA; Olivier Dame-Malka, Nice, FRA; Hugo Gallet, Bordeaux, FRA; Kevin Hecquefeuille, Mulhouse, FRA; Jonathan Janil, Bordeaux, FRA; Antonin Manavian, Grenoble, FRA; Thomas Thiry, Zug, SUI

Forwards: Eliot Berthon, Geneve, SUI; Charles Bertrand, Fribourg, SUI; Tim Bozon, Geneve, SUI; Valentin Claireaux, Sport, FIN; Cedric Di Dio Balsamo, Lyon, FRA; Damien Fleury, Grenoble, FRA; Anthony Guttig, Rouen, FRA; Guillaume Leclerc, Grenoble, FRA; Jordann Perret, Pardubice, CZREP; Anthony Rech, Schwenninger, GER; Nicolas Ritz, Rouen, FRA; Alexandre Texier, Columbus Blue Jackets; Sacha Treille, Grenoble, FRA; Peter Valier, Bordeaux, FRA

Final Word of Mouth

Consequently, we hope you have gone through each and every way of watching the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 online. We have tried our best to bring to you online, VPN, free along with paid channels and services.

Also, with such a great list of options, you won’t find any issue in finding the one based on your preferences.

As of now, the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships round 2 is about to start, and the viewers can do one good thing.

Make your way ahead, analyze the above options, choose one and start watching World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2020 live stream online with joy and comfort.