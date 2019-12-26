Josh Jacobs shares recovery update video following 'fastest surgery ever'

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was on track to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as he was the clear frontrunner ahead of the rest of his competition, but a shoulder injury has forced him to miss a few games, and now the accolade will probably go elsewhere.

Still, though, Jacobs has had an extremely promising 2019 campaign, as the straw that stirs the drink known as the Raiders offense. It all runs through Jacobs, which has taken a lot of pressure off quarterback Derek Carr, making his job easier.

He had an interesting Christmas night, though, as he apparently underwent surgery in the hospital. Jacobs posted a few videos to his Instagram story, sparking speculation about whether or not it was about his shoulder.

Apparently, it was not. Jacobs posted this update on Thursday morning, saying the surgery was for an infection.

Josh Jacobs clearing up the news this morning #Raiders pic.twitter.com/KKjnrtJPwx — Raider Center (@RaiderAnalysis) December 26, 2019

The Raiders confirmed his “skin infection” tweet.

Statement from @Raiders: "Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2019

It’s been a long season for the rookie, and the Raiders would be wise to just let him rest, shut him down and pick up where he left off in Las Vegas in 2020.