Knicks keeping an eye on Karl Anthony-Towns and any other player who could grow 'disgruntled'

2019 has not been kind to the Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis is gone, Zion Williamson didn’t happen, and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are across the bridge playing for the Nets. But the Knicks are hoping that the new year brings them a superstar by way of a trade.

Via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

In the dream scenario, the Knicks, according to the source, envision being in good position to make a blockbuster trade for a star player who could grow “disgruntled’’ with his current situation.

Berman lists Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard as players that might fall under that description, and the Knicks are also keeping an eye on Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns.

The 24-year-old signed a max extension with Minnesota this summer, but the team has failed to capitalize on his All-Star talent with just one playoff appearance to show since his arrival in 2015. And if the Timberwolves continue to waste his prime years, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that Towns could want out.

As Berman points out, Towns grew up a diehard fan of the Knicks, so his list of teams could very well include New York. We’ll see if an opportunity presents itself for the Knicks when the trade deadline arrives in February.