Kyler Murray gifts offensive linemen custom scooters for holiday season

By December 26, 2019

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is just wrapping up his rookie season, but he’s already learning the ins and outs of the league.

Murray has made opposing defenses play with his dual-threat ability — keeping them off balance and showing flashes of brilliance when healthy. Not only that, he’s also learned how to hook up the most important people in his world: His offensive linemen.

His O-Line is tasked with protecting him, so he hooked them up big-time with a great holiday gift. Murray bought them all custom scooters, and they’re pretty sweet.

Awesome gesture by Murray, taking care of the guys that help keep him upright.

