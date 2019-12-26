LSU LB Patrick Queen calls out Oklahoma, gives Sooners bulletin-board material for Peach Bowl

Saturday marks the biggest game in Ed Orgeron’s tenure as head coach at LSU, and the trash talk by his players heading into the epic Peach Bowl Showdown with Oklahoma has already begun.

LSU has gone back to its roots, doing whatever it can to get in its opponents’ heads, while also having their play on the field back it up as well. The Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2011, finally getting that monkey off their back, and it’s been a huge weight lifted — resulting in them being undefeated heading into Saturday’s game.

But Oklahoma, while being listed as the underdog, should not be overlooked in the College Football Playoff matchup, either. They’ve surprised many in their 2019 campaign, and continue to have success under head coach Lincoln Riley, who could be in line for an NFL job in the near future as a result.

Still, Tigers linebacker Patrick Queen had no problem taking shots at their offensive line and running back corps, then adding that LSU’s defense is going to “dominate” Oklahoma’s offense on Saturday.

#LSU linebacker Patrick Queen on #Sooners offense: “OLine not great, running backs not great… We are gonna dominate them (#OU). I am very confident in what we got.” #PeachBowl #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/qMg1hrcgzQ — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 26, 2019

LSU is the clear favorite heading into the game for a reason, and there’s a good chance they’ll win the game, but it’s hard to see their defense completely stymieing Oklahoma. We’ll soon find out, though.