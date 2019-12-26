MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 26/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Sabino Mazo (7-1) vs JJ Aldrich (8-3) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Bevon Lewis (6-2) vs Dequan Townsend (19-8) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Angela Hill (10-7) vs Hannah Cifers (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Sean O’Malley (10-0) vs Jose Quinonez (8-3) – UFC Fight Night 171 – Mar 21st

Casey Kenney (13-1-1) vs Merab Dvalishvili (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th

John Dodson (20-11) vs Nathaniel Wood (16-3) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th

Yancy Medeiros (15-6) vs Lando Vannata (10-4-2) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th

Rachael Ostovich (4-5) vs Shana Dobson (3-3) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4-1) vs Kevin Aguilar (17-2) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Kai Kara-France (20-8) vs Tyson Nam (18-10) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Callan Potter (18-8) vs Song Kenan (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Jamie Mullarkey (14-3) vs Jalin Turner (8-5) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Flyweight Championship: Joseph Benavidez (28-5) vs Deiveson Figueredo (17-1) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Feb 29th

Megan Anderson (9-4) vs Norma Dumont (4-0) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Feb 29th

Mickey Gall (6-2) vs Alex Oliveira (19-8-1) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Feb 29th

Robert Whittaker (20-5) vs Jared Cannonier (13-4) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Li Jingliang (17-5) vs Neil Magny (21-7) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Beneil Dariush (17-4-1) vs Drakkar Klose (11-1-1) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-6) vs Alexey Kunchenko (20-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) vs Leon Edwards (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Darren Stewart (11-4) vs Marvin Vettori (14-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Paul Craig (12-4-1) vs Ryan Spann (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Danny Roberts (17-5) vs Nicolas Dalby (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Francis Ngannou (14-3) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Cody Garbrandt (11-3) vs Raphael Assuncao (27-7) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Jeff Hughes (10-3, 1 NC) vs Carlos Felipe (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8) vs Uriah Hall (15-9) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Bellator

Dillon Danis (2-0) vs Kegan Gennrich (2-1) – Bellator 238 – Jan 25th

