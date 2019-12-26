Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damion Lee

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damion Lee

By December 26, 2019

December 25, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) shoots the basketball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Damion Lee – Golden State (vs Houston)

22 points, 5-9 FG, 10-10 FT, 1 3PTs, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

The biggest star of the NBA’s biggest star-studded day was….Damion Lee?!

 

